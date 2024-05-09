Search stood down after pleasure boat debris in Channel found to be a month old
A search and rescue operation in Hastings was stood down after debris found in the English Channel was found to be a month old.
HM Coastguard coordinated a response after reports were received that parts of a vessel were found in waters south of the East Sussex resort town.
The alarm was raised at about 8.45am today.
A search and rescue helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft were sent to the area, as well as the RNLI's all-weather lifeboat from Hastings.
However, in an update shortly before 12.30pm today, it emerged that the operation was stood down.
An investigation found the parts were from a sailing vessel that went aground at Seaford Head, East Sussex, on 19 April.
Both people on board made it to land safely at the time.