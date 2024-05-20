Will There Be a Season 2 of “Tracker”? Everything to Know After the Show's Finale

From the release date to the cast, here's everything to know about 'Tracker' season 2 starring Justin Hartley

Sergei Bachlakov/CBS Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in 'Tracker'.

Before Tracker even finished season 1 in May 2024, fans were already clamoring for more.

The CBS show debuted after the Super Bowl LVIII and was an instant success, marking the network’s most-watched series since Young Sheldon’s premiere in 2017. According to Nielsen, Tracker was the No. 1 show on cable since it premiered, attracting 16 million multiplatform viewers.

Led by Justin Hartley, Tracker follows the story of Colter Shaw, a survivalist and tracker who helps law enforcement find people in exchange for a monetary reward. The show is based on producer Jeffery Deaver’s novel, The Never Game, and the first 13 episodes aired weekly until May 19.

Now that the show has wrapped, audiences are eager for more in season 2.

From whether a second season has been confirmed to who will be at the helm, here’s everything to know about Tracker season 2.

Will there be season 2 of Tracker?

Darko Sikman/CBS Jennifer Morrison as Lizzy and Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in 'Tracker'.

CBS confirmed that Tracker was renewed for season 2 in March 2024 after only four episodes aired.

“Tracker kicked off our premiere week with a ratings bang and has kept the momentum going,” Amy Reisenbach, the president of CBS Entertainment, told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “We knew we had something special when we saw the very first cut of the series and the overwhelming audience response confirms it.”

She continued, “We couldn’t be more grateful to Justin, the talented cast, the incredible writing and producing teams and our partners at 20th Television for such compelling episodes. And, of course, we’re also so thankful to the millions of viewers tuning in each week.”

Tracker was the first CBS show to be renewed for the upcoming season and one of two new shows to launch after the 2023 SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

What is the release date of Tracker season 2?

Michael Courtney/CBS Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Gavin Russo as Robert Moloney in 'Tracker'.

As of right now, CBS hasn't announced a premiere date for Tracker season 2, but the network confirmed it will be back for the 2024-2025 season.

The show has been a long time coming as the pilot was delivered to CBS in November 2022. However, Reisenbach told Deadline in January 2024 that she chose to delay the show’s debut to the 2023-2024 season to give it a longer promotional runway.

“It was such a fantastic pilot, and we said okay, we’re not going to put it on for this season," she told the outlet. "Maybe in previous years, we might have said okay, we got a pilot in November, let’s put it on in spring. We said let’s hold this for the following season."

Who is in the cast of Tracker season 2?

Darko Sikman/CBS Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Melissa Roxburgh as Dr. Dory Shaw in 'Tracker'.

The Tracker season 2 cast has not been confirmed. Still, Hartley is likely to reprise his role as Colter.

The current cast also includes Robin Weigert as Teddi Bruin, Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin, Eric Graise as Bobby Exley and Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene — though there is no word yet if they will return for season 2.

Season 1 also featured a plethora of guest stars, including Yellowstone's Gil Birmingham, Manifest's Melissa Roxburgh and This Is Us alum Jennifer Morrison. Supernatural star Jensen Ackles also made a special appearance as Colter’s estranged older brother, Russell Shaw.

How can I watch and stream Tracker?

Darko Sikman/CBS Lachlan Quarmby as Bo Smapson and Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in 'Tracker'.

Tracker season 1 can be streamed on Paramount +. Individual episodes and the full season can also be purchased on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Season 2 will likely follow suit, with new episodes airing weekly on CBS and available to stream on Paramount+.

What has Justin Hartley said about Tracker?

Darko Sikman/CBS Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in 'Tracker'.

Hartley not only stars as the lead in the show, but he also is an executive producer — which means he got to make some decisions about what would stay in the show from the book.

“The fact that Colter doesn't have a girlfriend, I think that's one of the things I wanted to sort of keep,” the This Is Us actor told PEOPLE in February 2024. “I feel like if he has a wife and a girlfriend and a family, and he continues to do all these dangerous things, that's kind of selfish.”

After the show was renewed, Hartley joined Live with Kelly and Mark in April 2024 to discuss how Tracker was a “labor of love” for him.

“When This Is Us ended, our directing producer, Ken Olin, came to me and said, ‘I’d really like to keep working with you,’ and I said, ‘Likewise,’ ” he explained.

Hartley continued, “So we found this book, The Never Game, written by Jeffery Deaver and took the character Colter Shaw and developed it for TV.”

