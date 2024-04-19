Seattle Sounders take shutout streak into matchup with the Vancouver Whitecaps

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (4-2-1, second in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (1-3-3, 13th in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Seattle -110, Vancouver +287, Draw +245; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders come into a matchup against the Vancouver Whitecaps after securing two straight shutout wins.

The Sounders are 0-3-3 in Western Conference play. The Sounders are first in the Western Conference with only seven goals allowed.

The Whitecaps are 3-2-0 against Western Conference opponents. Brian White leads the fourth-ranked scoring team in the league with three goals. The Whitecaps have scored 15.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raul Ruidiaz has four goals for the Sounders. Danny Musovski has one goal and one assist.

White has scored three goals with two assists for the Whitecaps. Fafa Picault has three goals and two assists.

SEASON SO FAR: Sounders: Averaging 1.3 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Whitecaps: Averaging 2.1 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Reed Baker-Whiting (injured), Braudilio Rodrigues (injured), Pedro De La Vega (injured).

Whitecaps: Belal Halbouni (injured), Bjorn Utvik (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

