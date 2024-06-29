Sechelt approves TUP for public campground near Porpoise Bay

There’s a new campground available to the public this summer on the Sunshine Coast.

Sechelt council granted a three-year temporary use permit (TUP) to a campground on two properties directly north of Porpoise Bay Provincial Park.

The Tsain-Ko campground is at 6583 Sechelt Inlet Road and comprises 10 RV sites and 10 tent sites.

Ian Holl, Sechelt development planning manager, said that the campground has only been available to shíshálh Nation members in the past and that the owners are looking to turn it into a commercial campground open to the public.

A septic field is proposed in the application to manage the washrooms and RV needs.

Attached to the permit is a $10,000 security fee to ensure the land is returned to its former condition at the end of its duration.

Coun. Dianne McLauchlan supported the permit, saying that the Coast doesn’t have a lot of options for campsites and most of them are taken by “permanent residents.”

Referencing water usage, Coun. Alton Toth speculated that the impact from 10 tent sites and 10 RV sites would be fairly limited and pointed out that if there were any substantial problems council has the authority to revisit the TUP.

The campground TUP was unanimously approved by council.

Jordan Copp is the Coast Reporter’s civic and Indigenous affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.

Jordan Copp, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Coast Reporter