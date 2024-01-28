Second celebrity skates off Dancing On Ice after movie week

S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt said she had a “fantastic” time on Dancing On Ice after she was eliminated from the competition.

During Sunday’s movie week-themed episode of the ITV show, the 42-year-old singer performed to Let It Go from Disney film Frozen, achieving a score of 20 from the judges.

However, ahead of the routine it was revealed she experienced a “nasty fall” hours earlier during rehearsals.

The cold never bothered Hannah and Andy anyway ❄️ #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/OmzYFqNlcU — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 28, 2024

In a video shown before her performance, the singer could be seen resting as she said: “The show starts in three hours, I’ve had a fall.

“It is just a reminder that it is quite a dangerous thing that we’re doing.”

The singer also said the song had a special meaning, as her daughter watched the film on repeat last year when she was in hospital after an accident.

Spearritt’s daughters cheered her on from the audience as she performed a high lift, where she draped over her partner Andy Buchanan’s hand, while dressed as Disney princess Elsa.

After the performance, host Holly Willoughby told Spearritt that she should feel proud of herself for “digging so deep” after experiencing the “nasty fall” earlier in the day.

Judge Ashley Banjo also praised the lifts in the routine and said she should be “proud” of pushing herself.

This week there was no skate off. Instead the judges scores’ and viewers’ votes were combined to determine who would be leaving the competition.

At the end, it came down to Spearritt and actress Claire Sweeney, with the former getting the boot.

Afterwards, the singer said: “Everyone’s been fantastic and to be part of this with Andy, it’s been an absolute joy, so thank you for the journey.”

For her performance, Sweeney achieved a score of 26 with her partner Colin Grafton for their Cruella De Vil-themed routine which featured an inverted rotating stag move and a kiss spin.

Oti Mabuse described her as a “queen” as the actress had been “flirty” and “confident” during the dance.

The episode saw other celebrities battle it out to achieve the highest scores of the series so far.

Amber and Simon are more than kenough 💖 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/Sz445UgmtF — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 28, 2024

Actress and Love Island star Amber Davies came out on top after she landed a score of 31 for her Barbie-inspired routine to What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish.

Alongside her partner Simon Proulx-Senecal, they performed a round-the-back cartwheel and a scorpion lift, which has not been done on Dancing On Ice before.

Banjo admitted he was not expecting the level of their performance, saying: “That was a beautiful skate, so well done.”

Christopher Dean quoted Ryan Gosling’s Ken from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie blockbuster by describing it as “sublime”.

Radio presenter Adele Roberts also impressed the judges by performing a knee slide into a back bend and a trinity kick lift in their Matrix-themed routine, to secure a score of 29.

Jayne Torvill said the performance showed she was “very versatile” as it was really different to what she did last week.

Adele and Mark cracked the code 😎 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/1EPFdqyeM8 — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 28, 2024

TV personality Miles Nazaire also achieved 29 points for his elegant routine with his skating partner Vanessa Bauer to A Thousand Years from the Twilight Saga.

The Made In Chelsea star transformed into Edward Cullen for the night, including sparkled skin, and performed a rotating circle move and a lasso-on-to-back lift.

Banjo praised it as “so graceful and so controlled” as he revealed he feels Nazaire has a lot of potential in the competition.

Former Olympian Greg Rutherford clocked in a score of 28.5 for his Pulp Fiction-inspired routine with his partner Vanessa James to You Never Can Tell by Chuck Berry.

Banjo praised the performance as a “step up”, saying Rutherford had “great confidence” and “great speed”.

Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards became Austin Powers for the night for his movie routine, which landed him a score of 28.

Dean said the cartwheel and lift within the performance elevated it, adding: “Eddie The Eagle has spread his wings and taken off.”

Actor Ryan Thomas kicked off the movie-themed week with an elegant routine to Pure Imagination from Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory.

The former Coronation Street star dressed as Wonka in a purple velvet coat for the performance, which featured dramatic high lifts with his skating partner Amani Fancy.

After the couple scored 25 points, Dean said the performance was “more polished” than last week but that he had to make some deductions for a few stumbles.

Emmerdale actress Roxy Shahidi took on a daring lift during her performance which saw her being held above her partner Sylvain Longchambon’s head as he twirled around.

Roxy and Sylvain are the ghosts with the most, babe #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/y6eCaQnM5c — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 28, 2024

For the Beetlejuice-themed routine to Jump In The Line, Shahidi wore a vibrant red dress and Longchambon donned a white and black striped suit in homage to Lydia Deetz and Beetlejuice.

They scored 24 for the routine, with Torvill saying she could see the actress was getting “more confident in the skating”.

Comedian Lou Sanders twirled and dipped her way to a score of 22 with partner Brendyn Hatfield to Hold One by Wilson Phillips.

Mabuse said she “adored” the stand-up for being courageous but pointed out that she needed to work on a few elements including her posture.

We're holding on to this performance from Lou and Brendyn❣️#DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/pPcaoieRrg — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 28, 2024

Actor Ricky Norwood finished with a score of 21 for his Guardians Of The Galaxy-themed performance to Mr Blue Sky.

Banjo said he felt Norwood’s confidence had taken a knock after last week but feels he has the potential to be one of the best.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.