Second suspect faces murder charge in deadly shooting outside Fort Worth restaurant

A second suspect has been arrested in a March 5 shooting that killed a man during an argument outside a Fort Worth restaurant, according to jail records.

Jarrett Lane, 19, was arrested Thursday and faces a murder charge in the killing of 21-year-old Damarreon Barnett.

Police said three suspects were involved in an argument with Barnett outside Los Aibertos restaurant at 6721 Bridge St. in east Fort Worth when one of the suspects pulled a gun and fired multiple rounds.

Richard Morrison, 31, was the first suspect booked into the city jail on March 26 and he also faces a murder charge, according to jail records.

Police have not described Lane’s and Morrison’s alleged involvement in the argument that led to the shooting. A police spokesperson said an arrest warrant affidavit will be released after all three suspects are in custody.

Police officers who responded to the scene about 3:30 p.m. provided first aid, and Barnett was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died after being shot in the torso.

Damarreon Barnett, 21, was killed in a shooting in Fort Worth on March 5, 2024.

Barnett’s mother was with him at the restaurant and pleaded with the suspects not to hurt her son, who had recently gotten out of the hospital, a family member told WFAA-TV.

“She begged the guy,” Barnett’s aunt Ebony Avery said. “She said stop shooting. She said don’t shoot him. He is sick. Don’t shoot, don’t shoot. She told him not to shoot and the guy shot him again.” The suspects fled the homicide scene before officers arrived, police said.

Homicide detectives asked anyone with video or other information about the shooting to call the Fort Worth police non-emergency line at 817-392-4222. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.