Security concerns rise over Paris Pride ahead of elections

Juliette Jabkhiro
·1 min read

By Juliette Jabkhiro

PARIS (Reuters) - The French interior ministry called for security reinforcement around LGBTQIA+ events ahead of elections, including Saturday’s Paris Pride, in a letter to police and local authorities sent on Friday.

As France heads to the polls on Sunday for the first round of a snap parliamentary election that could bring the far-right to power, there has been an increase in discriminatory acts that could target events organized by the LGBTQIA+ community, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin's letter said.

It was sent ahead of the Pride event, which is the country's largest march.

"Hate is on the rise. There are messages on social media calling on people to interfere with the march," president of rights group Inter-LGBT, James Leperlier, told Reuters earlier this week.

LGBTQIA+ refers to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual, and the + symbol describes other parts of diverse sexual and gender identities.

Leperlier said that since far-right National Rally (RN) party scored big in the June 9 European elections, there has been a rise in hate speech and violent acts.

"Having the far-right so close to power legitimizes hate speech."

The RN didn't immediately reply to Reuters request for comment.

The party has previously said that it has no links to violent far-right groups. But it has voted against legislation that gives more rights to LGBTQIA+ groups, including in the European Parliament.

The Inter-LGBT and other rights groups have called on people to march in numbers on Saturday to oppose far-right ideas and protect LGBTQIA+ rights.

The Paris march organisers have doubled the number of volunteers handling security according to Leperlier.

(Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro; editing by Clelia Oziel)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Critics Clown Trump's 'IDIOTIC' Electric Planes Remarks: 'Dumb As A Box Of Rocks'

    The former president declared that Democrats don't have a "clue" before mixing up electricity and solar power.

  • Trump's NJ golf club liquor licenses are in Jr.'s name. Hiding behind his son isn't helping as the state moves to revoke.

    The liquor licenses for Trump's 3 New Jersey golf clubs are all in his eldest son's name. But hiding behind Jr. isn't helping as NJ moves to revoke.

  • Biden addresses poor debate performance, attacks Trump at Raleigh rally

    President Joe Biden on Friday addressed his poor performance in Thursday's presidential debate, just hours after he faltered on stage in his matchup against former President Donald Trump. During the rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, a more energetic-appearing Biden acknowledged that he's not a young man, but contended that his morals and history prove that he's still fit for the job. Biden spent much of the rally pointing out what he called Trump's false claims during the debate about the economy, immigration and crime.

  • 7 Democrats who could replace Biden if he drops his 2024 reelection bid

    Some Democrats are saying there will be conversations about who could replace President Joe Biden after his disastrous debate performance.

  • Barrett breaks with conservatives over Jan. 6 obstruction charge ruling

    In a pointed dissent, Justice Amy Coney Barrett skewered her fellow justices over their decision to narrow an obstruction charge used to prosecute scores of rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 on Friday to side with Joseph Fischer, a former police officer accused of partaking in the…

  • Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand lead celebrity reactions to Trump Biden debate

    The divas, and others, took to their social media accounts to express their views after the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of this year's American federal election. Bette, 78, wrote on X/Twitter: "All my friends are taking their blood pressure medicine now, preparing for the debate. I wonder how many TV screens are going to be broken tonight?" As the televised debate took place, Bette called out 78-year-old Donald's remarks, writing: "My God, the way this f**ker lies. It's just astonishing.”

  • Ford kicks backbencher out of Ontario PC caucus after she met with far-right figure

    TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford kicked a backbencher out of the Progressive Conservative caucus on Friday after what he called repeated and serious lapses in judgment. Goldie Ghamari, who represents the Ottawa-area riding of Carleton, recently took a virtual meeting with Tommy Robinson, the former leader of the far-right English Defence League. After Ghamari posted on social media about the meeting, the National Council of Canadian Muslims called Robinson an Islamophobe and urged Ford to rem

  • Opinion: The real loser in Thursday’s debate

    CNN Opinion asked political contributors to weigh in on the first presidential debate of the 2024 race.

  • Supreme Court Tells Bannon He’s Gotta Show Up to Jail on Monday

    MAGA loyalist Steve Bannon will have to report to jail on Monday after the nation’s highest court declined to indulge his pleas for a last-minute reprieve.Bannon, 70, was sentenced to four months in jail in 2022 for contempt of Congress after he blew off a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. He has spent two years since then trying every avenue of appeal, arguing that he was only following the advice of his lawyer, who told him then-President Donald Trump had evoked

  • Donald Trump Will Try to Annihilate Jake Tapper at the Debate

    Donald Trump may be standing across from Joe Biden during Thursday‘s presidential debate on CNN—but it’ll be Jake Tapper who will be his true enemy.The moderator will likely be the target of repeated jabs from Trump which one network executive who organized previous debates involving the ex-president told the Beast would be impossible for Tapper and his co-moderator Dana Bash to stop.Trump and his allies have spent weeks signaling that they will go after CNN and particularly Jake Tapper, long a

  • Exasperated Kamala Harris Spars With Anderson Cooper Over Joe Biden’s Debate Performance | Video

    "The point has to be performance in terms of what a president does," the vice president told the CNN anchor The post Exasperated Kamala Harris Spars With Anderson Cooper Over Joe Biden’s Debate Performance | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Joe Scarborough Issues Stark Warning After Biden Debate: ‘Unless Things Change’

    MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host had some tough love and harsh truths for the president, who he said now must be the focus of “hard questions.”

  • The Question on Democrats’ Minds: How to Replace Biden

    (Bloomberg) -- An alarmingly poor debate performance by President Joe Biden is raising new questions about whether Democrats have alternatives to retaining the 81-year-old incumbent as their candidate in the November presidential election.Most Read from BloombergGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyPanicked Emails, Gallows Humor: The Aftermath of Biden's Debate DisasterThe Question on Democrats’ Minds: How to Replace Biden?Biden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacySuprem

  • Man charged with threatening to kill presidential candidates found dead as jury was deciding verdict

    CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man charged with threatening the lives of presidential candidates last year has been found dead while a jury was deciding his verdict, according to court filings Thursday.

  • Fla. Woman Who Sexually Abused Her 2 Young Sons, Family Dog Learns Fate: 'It Doesn’t Get More Evil'

    Natalie Jesslynn Wagner, 28, of Port St. Lucie, made and sold videos of herself committing sex crimes against her children, 1 and 3, authorities said

  • Opinion: SOS to Clinton and Obama: You Can End the Biden Nightmare after That Debate

    I woke up yesterday morning and started making calls.I had a 7.30 p.m. appearance on CNBC and a question to answer on a loosely floated topic: Do debates matter any more? I dialed national and local reporters, strategists, analysts, campaign veterans, winners and losers, Republicans and Democrats alike.All had the same basic answer. This far out from election day, unless there is a major gaffe or a major punch landed, it’ll be forgotten within 48 hours—maybe less, given our proximity to the July

  • Secrets of How Dems Ditch Biden (Spoiler: Bad News, Kamala)

    Within President Joe Biden’s first few answers of Thursday night’s first 2024 presidential debate, speculation began ramping up among Democrats over the so-called nuclear option.For not just months, but much of the past two years, Democrats have privately discussed the possibility of Biden “pulling an LBJ,” as some operatives put it.Just as former President Lyndon B. Johnson did in March 1968, Biden could, theoretically, call it quits on his re-election campaign.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get

  • Irving shipyard marks start of contract to build 15 navy warships

    Hundreds of Irving shipyard workers and invited guests cheered as one of their newest colleagues, Deion Parsons, made a test weld on a piece of steel to mark the beginning of a contract that may keep the young welder employed for at least 25 years.The Halifax yard has been contracted to build 15 destroyers for the Royal Canadian Navy to replace the aging and increasingly expensive-to-maintain Halifax-class frigates.Defence Minister Bill Blair called it "the largest shipbuilding initiative that C

  • Survivor of Parkland school massacre wins ownership of shooter's name in lawsuit settlement

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The most severely wounded survivor of the 2018 massacre at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School now owns shooter Nikolas Cruz's name, and Cruz cannot give any interviews without his permission, under a settlement reached in a lawsuit.

  • Trump campaign should've just ignored this ad on his mail-in ballot flip-flop. Oops.

    There is a good chance this small political ad would have just gone away without much attention. Trump's campaign made sure that didn't happen.