See All the Celebrities Arriving at the 2024 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

The annual event held in Washington, D.C. is hosted by Colin Jost this year

Hollywood goes to Washington!

The 2024 White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner officially kicked off on April 27 in Washington, D.C.

Taking place at the Washington Hilton Hotel, the annual event is hosted this year by Saturday Night Live comedian Colin Jost.

Here, see all the stars arriving on the red carpet at the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

Molly Ringwald

Chris Pine

Lynda Carter

Keri Russell

Rachel Brosnahan

Dolores Rice and Andrew McCarthy

Hiroyuki Sanada

Questlove

Jodi Long

Rufus Sewell

