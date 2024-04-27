See All the Celebrities Arriving at the 2024 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
The annual event held in Washington, D.C. is hosted by Colin Jost this year
Hollywood goes to Washington!
The 2024 White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner officially kicked off on April 27 in Washington, D.C.
Taking place at the Washington Hilton Hotel, the annual event is hosted this year by Saturday Night Live comedian Colin Jost.
Here, see all the stars arriving on the red carpet at the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.
Molly Ringwald
Chris Pine
Lynda Carter
Keri Russell
Rachel Brosnahan
Dolores Rice and Andrew McCarthy
Hiroyuki Sanada
Questlove
Jodi Long
Rufus Sewell
For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!
Read the original article on People.