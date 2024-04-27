See All the Celebrities Arriving at the 2024 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

The annual event held in Washington, D.C. is hosted by Colin Jost this year

Getty;Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Molly Ringwald, Chris Pine, Lynda Carter.

Hollywood goes to Washington!

The 2024 White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner officially kicked off on April 27 in Washington, D.C.

Taking place at the Washington Hilton Hotel, the annual event is hosted this year by Saturday Night Live comedian Colin Jost.

Here, see all the stars arriving on the red carpet at the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

Molly Ringwald

Paul Morigi/Getty

Chris Pine

Paul Morigi/Getty

Lynda Carter

Paul Morigi/Getty

Keri Russell

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Rachel Brosnahan

Paul Morigi/Getty

Dolores Rice and Andrew McCarthy

Paul Morigi/Getty

Hiroyuki Sanada

Paul Morigi/Getty

Questlove

Paul Morigi/Getty

Jodi Long

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Jodi Long

Rufus Sewell

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

