See photos of pro-Palestinian protest at Cal Poly Humboldt that is shutting down campus

Across campuses where protests have broken out, students have issued calls for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, an end to U.S. military assistance for Israel, university divestment from arms suppliers and other companies profiting from the war, and an amnesty for students and faculty members who have been disciplined or fired for protesting. Pro-Palestinian protests have drawn students and faculty of various backgrounds, including of Jewish and Muslim faiths. The groups organizing the protests include Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace.
Cable news host Dan Abrams said he is “ashamed and embarrassed” by protests that have broken out on the campus of New York’s Columbia University over Israel’s war with Hamas in the Middle East. “As a graduate of Columbia University Law School, I am ashamed and embarrassed by what I’m seeing on that campus and…
OTTAWA — It can sometimes be difficult to discern what constitutes a hate crime, Ottawa's police chief acknowledged Monday as he confirmed his department is investigating a pro-Palestinian protest over the weekend on Parliament Hill. Members of the city's hate and bias unit began investigating complaints about the event Saturday, which police characterized as pertaining to the Gaza Strip. Video on social media shows a large crowd of protesters filing past the Peace Tower, many carrying Palestini
What began last week when Columbia University students refused to end their protest against Israel’s war with Hamas had turned into a much larger movement by Tuesday as students across the nation set up encampments, occupied buildings and ignored demands to leave. Protests had been bubbling for months but kicked into a higher gear after more than 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators who had camped out on Columbia's upper Manhattan campus were arrested Thursday. Dozens more protesters have been arrested at other campuses since, and many now face charges of trespassing or disorderly conduct.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday "more has to be done" to stop pro-Palestinian protests that have spread across U.S. campuses in recent weeks. "What's happening in America's college campuses is horrific," he said in a recorded statement, accusing "antisemitic mobs" of taking over leading universities. Protests over Israel's actions in Gaza have intensified across U.S. campuses in recent weeks with the Gaza war now in its seventh month.
Police tangled with student demonstrators in Texas and California while new encampments sprouted Wednesday at Harvard and other colleges as school leaders sought ways to defuse a growing wave of pro-Palestinian protests. At the University of Texas at Austin, dozens of local police and state troopers formed a line to prevent students from marching through the campus, eventually clashing with the protesters and detaining multiple people.
(Bloomberg) -- For the students, it was the ultimate betrayal: Their university had called in the cops to arrest them for what they believed was a righteous protest on campus. Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors Bailin
Columbia University President Minouche Shafik announced Tuesday evening that student organizers face a midnight deadline to reach an agreement to dismantle the pro-Palestinian protest encampment that has escalated tensions at the school and led some students to feel unsafe on campus.
Students protests over Israel's war with Hamas have been spreading in New York and nationwide, with police taking 133 protesters into custody late Monday after a protest at New York University. (AP video: Noreen Nasir/Production: Vanessa A. Alvarez)
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Protests against Israel filled streets in Brooklyn and escalated at universities across the United States, some of which included Jewish Passover Seders, as demonstrators demanded an end to civilian casualties in Gaza. The growing protests follow mass arrests of demonstrators at some East Coast universities in recent days, and show a deepening dissatisfaction in the United States, historically Israel's most important ally, with the course of the war with Hamas.
GOP senators sent a letter to Biden administration officials Tuesday demanding they “restore order” to college campuses amid contentious pro-Palestine protests. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and 26 other Senate Republicans sent a letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Attorney General Merrick Garland telling them to “restore order to campuses that have been effectively shut…
Raising their textbooks and diplomas and singing the national anthem, hundreds of thousands of Argentines filled the streets of Buenos Aires and other cities on Tuesday to demand increased funding for the country’s public universities, in an outpouring of anger at libertarian President Javier Milei’s harsh austerity measures. The scale of the demonstration in downtown Buenos Aires appeared to exceed other massive demonstrations that have rocked the capital since Milei came to power. Students and professors coordinated with the country’s powerful trade unions and leftist political parties to push back against budget cuts that have forced Argentina’s most venerable university to declare a financial emergency and warn of imminent closure.