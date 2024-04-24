See photos of pro-Palestinian protest at Cal Poly Humboldt that is shutting down campus

Cal Poly Humboldt remained shut down on Wednesday after pro-Palestinian protesters occupied an administration building Monday in the heart of the Arcata university campus.

The barricaded building is surrounded by sympathetic demonstrators, who have filled the quad with messages calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Classes have shifted to remote instruction through Wednesday, according to university announcements.

Similar protests are underway across the country, including ones at Columbia University in New York and UC Berkeley.

Cal Poly Humboldt student Laura Sanchez sits outside of barricaded Siemens Hall, where students and community members have locked themselves inside to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Arcata.

Pro-Palestinian protesters gather on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in the quad at Cal Poly Humboldt in Arcata after students and community members barricaded themselves inside of Siemens Hall to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

A barricade stands at the entrance to Siemens Hall, which has been occupied by pro-Palestinian students and community members calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Cal Poly Humboldt in Arcata.

