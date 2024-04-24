See photos of pro-Palestinian protest at Cal Poly Humboldt that is shutting down campus

Paul Kitagaki Jr.

Cal Poly Humboldt remained shut down on Wednesday after pro-Palestinian protesters occupied an administration building Monday in the heart of the Arcata university campus.

The barricaded building is surrounded by sympathetic demonstrators, who have filled the quad with messages calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Classes have shifted to remote instruction through Wednesday, according to university announcements.

Similar protests are underway across the country, including ones at Columbia University in New York and UC Berkeley.

Cal Poly Humboldt student Laura Sanchez sits outside of barricaded Siemens Hall, where students and community members have locked themselves inside to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Arcata.
Cal Poly Humboldt student Tabs Born paints a Palestine Flag on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, outside barricaded Siemens Hall, which students and community members have occupied to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
Cal Poly Humboldt students watch internet news program “Democracy Now” on a laptop on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, to hear about pro-Palestinian student protests around the county. Protesters calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza have occupied a campus administrative building.
Pro-Palestinian protesters gather on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in the quad at Cal Poly Humboldt in Arcata after students and community members barricaded themselves inside of Siemens Hall to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
Students and community members gather outside Siemens Hall at Cal Poly Humboldt in Arcata on Tuesday to support pro-Palestinian demonstrators who have barricaded themselves inside the administrative building.
“Free Gaza” writes a protester on the wall of Cal Poly Humboldt’s Van Duzer Theatre on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, the day after Demonstrators barricaded themselves inside an administrative building.
A barricade stands at the entrance to Siemens Hall, which has been occupied by pro-Palestinian students and community members calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Cal Poly Humboldt in Arcata.
Students and community members gather outside Siemens Hall at Cal Poly Humboldt in Arcata on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, to support pro-Palestinian demonstrators who have barricaded themselves inside the administrative building.
Cal Poly Humboldt student Lily, who did not share her last name, paints a sign Tuesday, April 23, 2024, outside Siemens Hall, which pro-Palestinian students and community members have occupied to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
Pro-Palestinian protesters gather in the Cal Poly Humboldt quad on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, near Siemens Hall, which students and community members have occupied to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
“Jews against genocide – free Palestine!” reads a chalk message near the Cal Poly Humboldt quad on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, near Siemens Hall, where students and community members calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza have barricaded themselves inside.
