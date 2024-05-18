Selena Gomez Wears Stunning Off-The-Shoulder Gown to Cannes Film Festival Premiere

On Saturday, Selena Gomez attended the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her new movie Emilia Pérez. The star was wearing a stunning black and white gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline that criss-crossed and wrapped around her body. The column skirt ended just above her shoes, a pair of strappy sandal heels.

Her hair was swept up into a chic ponytail with soft tendrils around her face and she was adorned with an ornate diamond necklace and matching chandelier earrings.

Earlier this weekend, she was seen leaving Hôtel Martinez in another off-the-shoulder dress with a plunging neckline in dark navy blue and black, featuring ruffles around the collar and drifting down the three-quarter sleeves.

Continuing with the summer dress theme, she also wore a dress by Balmain with a red halter corset bodice and a floral red and white skirt.

The Wizards of Waverly Place star has been embracing fashion with a vintage French feel. She arrived in Cannes wearing a white pointelle peplum minidress by Self-Portrait with a pair of black and white sling-back heels, Jennifer Meyer earrings, white sunglasses, and an Aspinal of London bag. She had her hair up in a sleek bun and wore gold statement earrings.

In March, Gomez told Rolling Stone that she loves being in France and had a very special stay in Paris while filming Emilia Pérez.

“I felt like I can be a normal human being there,” she said. “I fell in love with everything about it and the life that I lived there for two months.”

After being asked if she’d taken a step back from music to act, Gomez explained, “I think it’s natural for people to take breaks, but I think for me, there is a whole other aspect to my life, pride and joy. I love film. I love TV. I just feel like I haven’t done a lot of the things that I want to do in that space. It’s not that it’s ‘no, never’ [to music], it’s more that I would like to explore that world a bit more and have the time to actually do that.”

