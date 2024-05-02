Self-driving EVs: new robo-car law step closer ...Tech & Science Daily podcast

A proposed law heralding the green light for self-driving cars on Britain’s roads has cleared the House of Commons. ((Alamy/PA))

A proposed law heralding the green light for self-driving cars on Britain’s roads has cleared the House of Commons.

MPs gave the Automated Vehicles Bill an unopposed third reading and now the legislation is on the verge of becoming law.

The Bill aims to set the legal framework for the safe deployment of self-driving vehicles.

A committee of MPs wants lobbying of government ministers by WhatsApp to be subject to the same transparency and recording-keeping as official face-to-face meetings.

A crushed 75,000-year-old Neanderthal skull, unearthed at the Shanidar Cave site 500 miles north of Baghdad by archaeologists from Cambridge University and Liverpool John Moores University, has been successfully pieced back together.

It’s World Password Day, so the Institution of Engineering and Technology have published a survey suggesting only one in five people in the UK can identify a secure passkey over a risky one.

They found 20 per cent of respondents also used the same password for multiple websites and devices, with many using pet names or a significant date – both practices discouraged by cybersecurity experts.

And the rest

How Galena the six-year-old house cat used up one of her lives after being mistakenly mailed to Amazon by her owner in a returns box.

Plus, vegan diet ‘beneficial for bowel cancer’, illness and death study reveals gender divide, and parrots video call their pals.

