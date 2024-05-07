'Selling the OC': Who Is Alex Hall's TikTok Executive Boyfriend?

Selling the OC is back for season three, and while we thought we were going to be digging into her relationship with Tyler Stanaland—it turns out Alex Hall is dating a "Global Marketing Director" from TikTok. But who is he, and are they still dating?

Finally. The third season of the Selling Sunset spin-off is officially here, as we join The O Group in Orange County for more luxury houses, more office politics and some major relationship drama.

Yes, there's the whole threesome saga, but Alex Hall also reveals she is dating someone that isn't Tyler, after he asked her to go to Nashville with him—only to later rescind the offer. So instead, Alex went to Las Vegas with a man from London who works for TikTok, who she describes as a 'Global Marketing Director'.

So, Who Is Alex Hall Dating?

While she has never revealed who her mystery match is, Alex did reveal in Selling the OC that he lives in London, and goes to visit him during season three. He works at TikTok, and in the show, she's a big fan of him.

"Honestly? He’s a catch," she told Tyler. "On paper, I literally couldn’t create him if I wanted to. It’s perfect." In the finale, she reveals she's heading to Italy with him for 10 days, the longest she's been away from her children, however she hasn't shown any pictures of him on her Instagram.

Is Alex Hall Still Dating the TikTok Guy?

The third season of the show was filmed in 2023, and in a May 3, 2024 interview with Bustle, Alex confirmed she and the guy were "no longer dating." He continued, "He’s a very private person. He’s pursuing his career and dreams in London. As a working single mom, my priorities are here. So, unfortunately, that became unrealistic."

So there you go.

Selling the OC is now streaming on Netflix

