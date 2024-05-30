Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Unveils Seriously Unexpected New TV Role

Chrishell Stause River Callaway via Getty Images

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has just announced her next TV role, and it’s quite the curveball.

The Hollywood realtor and reality TV star is returning to the world of soaps with a new role in Neighbours, with filming set to begin in July.

“Chrishell Stause is coming to Ramsay Street!” Neighbours revealed on its official X page.

She will be playing a new character called Yasmine Shields, who’s described as a “glamorous and successful businesswoman”.

Chrishell Stause is coming to Ramsay Street! Playing new character, Yasmine Shields - a glamorous and successful businesswoman. Chrishell says: “I am honored and excited to join such a beloved and iconic show!” Chrishell will arrive on set in July. pic.twitter.com/vHNH3YKMMM — Neighbours (@neighbours) May 29, 2024

“I am honoured and excited to join such a beloved and iconic show!” Chrishell enthused in a statement.

“Coming from the world of soaps in the US, it’s back to my first love in the entertainment industry.

“They pitched me an idea for a character, and I was immediately excited to figure out a way to make it happen. Ramsay Street here I come!”

It looks like Chrishell has made quite the impact in the world of Aussie pop culture since she married Australian drummer and musician G-Flip last year.

Chrishell got her start acting in a number of US soaps like All My Children and The Young And The Restless.

In 2020, her role as Jordan Ridgeway in Days of Our Lives landed her a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series.

Since 2019, she has starred in the reality show Selling Sunset, which follows the agents of The Oppenheim group, a luxury Los Angeles real estate agency in Los Angeles.

Some of the cast of the Neighbours revival Amazon Freevee

In July 2022, Neighbours aired what was billed as the last ever episode after Channel 5 pulled out as its UK broadcast partner, with the show failing to find new funding.

The episode saw Kylie Minoguereturn for a cameo with her former co-star Jason Donovan.

However, the long-running soap announced its return just four months later after landing a new deal with free streaming service Amazon Freevee.

When it returned, The O.C. star MIscha Barton joined the cast as a new addition to the soap.

