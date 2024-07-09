Sen. Patty Murray says Biden 'must do more' to prove he's strong enough to beat Trump

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said Monday that President Joe Biden still hasn't proven he is up for the job to defeat Republican rival Donald Trump, suggesting the incumbent Democrat must consider dropping out of the 2024 race to "preserve his incredible legacy and secure it for the future.”

“More than a week since the debate, and after talking with my constituents, I believe President Biden must do more to demonstrate he can campaign strong enough to beat Donald Trump," Murray, a six-term veteran of the Senate who serves as the upper chamber's president pro tempore, said in a statement.

Murray, who served alongside Biden when he was a U.S. senator, said she has "a deep appreciation and strong respect for Joe" and believes he has had "historic first term as president."

"Still, we need to see a much more forceful and energetic candidate on the campaign trail in the very near future in order for him to convince voters he is up to the job. At this critical time for our country, President Biden must seriously consider the best way to preserve his incredible legacy and secure it for the future.”

Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) speaks during a news conference following the weekly Senate Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on June 18, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Murray's statement stopped short of outright calling for Biden to withdraw from the race but still stands out as one of the most critical of the 81-year-old Biden from a Democratic U.S. senator since Biden's disastrous debate almost two weeks ago. Six House Democrats have called publicly for Biden to drop out of the election, but no Democratic senator has gone that far.

Murray said the Democratic nominee must be able to articulate the party's achievements and make the case against Trump, the former president and presumptive 2024 Republican nominee.

"There is such a case to be prosecuted against Donald Trump — President Biden has to lead the charge in making that case," Murray said. "With so much at stake, the American people need to understand what a serious threat a second Trump presidency would be to our democracy, our fundamental freedoms, and their livelihoods.

"Just as important, our nominee must be able to articulate what Democrats have accomplished and everything we will do to make life better for American families and protect their freedoms — like making child care affordable and accessible for parents everywhere and restoring abortion rights for women in all 50 states."

Biden has repeatedly said he is not considering dropping out of the election, slamming those who want him out as "elites" and arguing Democratic voters already spoke on the party's nomination during the primary process.

Reach Joey Garrison on X, formerly Twitter, @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sen. Patty Murray says Biden 'must do more' to prove he can beat Trump