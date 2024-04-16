Info session focusing on wildfire preparedness

The issue of keeping safe during Alberta’s ever-lengthening wildfire season is a worry for many people, especially after last year’s unrelenting wildfire season and this year’s drought conditions.

That’s why the Municipality of Jasper and Jasper National Park are teaming up to present the public with a Wildfire Preparedness Information Session on April 24.

“It's obviously top of people's mind that this season could potentially be a repeat of last year. What can we do to make sure that we're as prepared as possible heading into this summer season?” said Dave Argument, resource conservation manager with Parks Canada.

“We want to just reassure the community on the projects that we've been working on to better prepare our emergency management team and our fire department team just in case something was to happen,” said Jasper Municipal Fire Chief Mathew Conte.

“We do want to actually talk about FireSmart and what residents can actually do to their own properties to help reduce that risk as well.”

It has been five years since a similar session was held in Jasper. Since then, environmental conditions have deteriorated overall with a lower snowfall overwinter. The dramatic Chetamon Wildfire was only 18 months ago as well.

“We've done an awful lot of work between us in Parks Canada and the municipality for trying to improve fire protection in our own community,” Argument said.

“We just want to share some of the good work we've done and then be available to answer any questions and concerns people might have.”

The event takes place with doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24. The presentation will start at 7 p.m. with a panel that includes Argument and Chief Conte, as well as Parks Canada’s Fire Management Officer Katie Ellsworth and Fire and Vegetation Specialist Landon Shepherd, plus the Municipality’s Director of Protective and Legislative Services Christine Nadon and Greg Van Tighem, FireSmart program co-ordinator for the Municipality of Jasper.

Together, they will talk about wildfire risk reduction plans and FireSmart initiatives, equipment and training, wildfire response and emergency management, and alerts and communications.

“We’re trying to cover a whole range of what wildfire in this environment looks like and how we've prepared for it and what a response would look like,” Argument said.

Following the presentation, there will be ample time for questions and answers.

Chief Conte confirmed that attendance at the event would be the best way for the public to get information, but the public could always ask their burning questions at the firehall as well.

Argument said Parks Canada was always open to receiving those questions at the compound or by contacting officials through jnpfireinfo@pc.gc.ca.

The event comes in the middle of two bookend FireSmart presentations that van Tighem is giving to the public. The first was held for business owners on April 9 while the session for residents takes place in the Quorum Room (downstairs in the library building) starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 22.

The annual Community-Wide FireSmart Day will also be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 27. The municipality is offering free yard waste and household hazardous waste pick-up from your home during that event. Residents can pick up a package of paper yard waste bags from Home Hardware for free (while supplies last).

The municipality will then host its annual Emergency Preparedness Week Open House on Tuesday, May 7 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Jasper Fire Hall.

Scott Hayes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Jasper Fitzhugh