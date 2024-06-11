Seth Meyers Spots Trump Trial Fallout That's 'Really Bad News' For Melania

Seth Meyers found the funny in former President Donald Trump potentially being prohibited from associating with people with criminal records because of his hush money conviction.

“But that’s everyone he knows,” the “Late Night” comedian cracked on Monday, referring to the multiple Trump associates who have been sentenced to prison.

“You know who this is really bad news for?” Meyers then asked. “His family. Now he’s going to have to spend more time with them.”

Former first lady Melania Trump is “probably so worried about this she’s going to knock over a liquor store in broad daylight just to have a rap sheet,” he zinged.

Watch Meyers’ full monologue here:

