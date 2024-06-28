Drenching rains, storms raise flooding risk in Saskatchewan, Manitoba

A dreary end to June will seep into a soggy Canada Day long weekend across the Prairies as several disturbances mosey across the region over the next couple of days.

Expect widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms to continue drenching parts of the Prairies as a slow-moving low pressure system traverses the region.

Some areas could see more than 50 mm of rain by the end of the day Friday. Localized flooding is possible where excessive rains fall. High rainfall amounts and localized flooding has already been reported in parts of Alberta from Thursday's rain.

As of 6 a.m. MDT, the Calgary airport has reported 44 mm of rain. Further east, 86 mm of rain was reported in Kirriemuir, Alta.

As of 7 a.m. CST, 91 mm of rain has been reported in Conquest, Sask. and 33 mm in Saskatoon.

Prairies atmospheric moisture June 28 2024

Stay weather-aware over the next couple of days, especially if you’re planning any travels or if you’re heading out for some summer camping.

DON'T MISS: Your Canada Day weekend forecast holds a mix of gloom and fantastic days

Heavy rainfall soaks the Prairies

An Alberta clipper that sparked thunderstorms on Thursday will slow to a crawl Friday. This system will tap into a vast reserve of moisture aloft to wring out drenching rains across the southern half of the Prairies.

The rain will ease in Alberta on Friday, making Saskatchewan and Manitoba the stars of the show. A swath of 40-60 mm of rain sits between Saskatoon, Sask., and Brandon, Man., raising the risk for localized flooding.

Prairies precipitation forecast June 28 2024

SEE ALSO: A 'new star' may be just weeks from appearing in the northern sky

Anyone travelling along the Yellowhead Highway should prepare for heavy rains and a localized flooding risk. Heavy rain can also reduce visibility and traction on roadways, so remember to always drive according to conditions.

Southern sections of the Prairies from southeastern Saskatchewan through southwestern Manitoba could see a risk for severe thunderstorms through the day Friday. Otherwise, southern Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and northwestern Ontario will have a chance for non-severe storms to develop throughout Friday.

Prairies storm risk map June 28 2024

While heavy rainfall is far and away the greatest threat, some of the stronger storms could produce strong wind gusts and small hail.

The system will fully move into Ontario by the start of the weekend, with Saturday looking to be a great day to enjoy the outdoors.

Saturday may be the only day to enjoy, however, as a renewed storm threat makes its way back into the Prairie provinces on Sunday.

WATCH BELOW: Your Canada Day weather forecast

Click here to view the video

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest on your forecast across the Prairies.