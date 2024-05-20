Shannen Doherty Doesn't 'Regret' Not Returning for “Charmed” Series Finale: I Was 'Incredibly Wrecked from Getting Fired'

Doherty claimed that returning to the series would have "crushed me all over again" following her 2001 firing

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Shannen Doherty poses for a portrait in the Getty Images & People Magazine Portrait Studio at Hallmark Channel and American Humanes 2019 Hero Dog Awards at the Beverly Hilton on October 5, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Shannen Doherty shared that she doesn’t “regret” not returning for the Charmed series finale because she was “so incredibly wrecked from getting fired” from the series.

Doherty previously claimed on her Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty podcast that her costar Alyssa Milano was behind her firing in 2001.

Milano denied the accusation in an Instagram post in February, saying “I did not have the power to get anyone fired.”



Shannen Doherty is opening up about her decision to not return for the Charmed series finale.

While answering fan questions on the latest episode of her Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 53, admitted she only has one “regret” about not appearing on the hit drama's final episode.

“I regret it in one sense. I regret it for the fans,” she shared. “But I don't regret it for me, because I was so incredibly wrecked from getting fired that, I think, even years, years. years later, had I walked on that set, and I think it just would've stirred everything back up for me.”

She added: “And it would've crushed me all over again.”

Michael Tullberg/Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Emma McIntyre/Getty From left: Holly Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano

Doherty made headlines in December when she and Holly Marie Combs claimed their costar Alyssa Milano engineered her firing from Charmed in 2001.

As the two discussed Doherty's rumored feud with Milano, Combs claimed that show producer Jonathan Levin admitted Milano was behind Doherty's exit. "'We didn't mean to, but we've been backed into this corner — we're basically in this position where it's one or the other. We were told [by Alyssa] it's her or [Shannen], and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment,'" Combs recalled him saying.

Doherty was baffled by the move. "I lived a year after that sort of replaying everything in my brain and really trying to find those moments," Doherty recalled of her time with Milano onset. "I don't ever remember being mean to her on set."

She also claimed during that time that Milano and her mother stopped her from seeing Combs in the hospital after she underwent surgery for a growing uterine tumor.

Richard Cartwright / The WB Television Network / Courtesy Everett Collection From left: Holly Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano on "Charmed"

However, Milano, 51, pushed back on the allegation during a Who’s the Boss? panel at MegaCon Orlando in February, saying that she's "sad that people can’t move past it."

“I did not have the power to get anyone fired," Milano added in an Instagram post on Feb. 3, pinning the decision on late TV producer Aaron Spelling and the studio, who she said made the call after listening to a professional mediator assigned to the behind-the-scenes investigation's recommendations. "Once Shannen left, we had five more successful seasons and I am forever grateful."

Following Milano’s denial, Doherty stood by her assertion while appearing at MegaCon Orlando, saying, "a lot of things have been said and a lot have been very hurtful."

The actress then read out notes she prepared the previous night, sharing she was telling her truth about the situation “as opposed to the narrative that others put out there for me."

“Holly and I, we were not mean on the podcast — my podcast, Let's Be Clear. In fact, we went in and we edited out anything that we felt would cause more drama,” Doherty explained. “We simply told the truth because the truth actually does matter. But we wanted to try to save you, the fans, from heartbreak as much as humanly possible.”

Viacom / courtesy Everett From left: Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano on "Charmed"

The actress, who is in treatment for Stage 4 breast cancer that has spread to her bones, said that her diagnosis has impacted her feelings on the matter. “At this point in my life with my health diagnosis — I’m sorry if I start crying — with fighting horrific disease every day of my life, it is also incredibly important to me that the truth actually be told as opposed to the narrative that others put out there for me,” she said.

“We told it together, we told our truths and we are standing by our truths,” Doherty added of her and Combs’ claims. “There is no revisionist history happening in the truth that I know we told … There is no lateness to set, there is no mediator for months on end. I recall the facts as if I was still living in them.”



