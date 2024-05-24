Sharon Stone Is One Proud Mom as She Poses with Son Laird at His High School Graduation

Stone shared snaps of herself and her son on Instagram on Thursday, May 23

Sharon Stone/Instagram Sharon Stone and Laird Vonn Stone at his high school graduation

Sharon Stone is celebrating the graduation of her son Laird!

On Thursday, May 23, the actress, 66, shared snaps on her Instagram that showed the 18-year-old during his high school graduation.

In the first picture, proud mom Stone displayed a bright smile as she wore a black and white ensemble consisting of a black and white jacket, a black cardigan with white kite detailing, white pants and matching white bag and shoes.

The actress stood next to Laird — her middle son whom she adopted in 2004 — who sported his brown graduation gown and matching graduation cap, which he wore a black face mask as he placed his arm around his mom's shoulder.

“LAIRD VONNE STONE GRADUATION‼️,” the actress's caption read.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vivien Killilea/WireImage Sharon Stone and Laird Stone at the Los Angeles premiere Of 'Mothers And Daughters' at The London West Hollywood on April 28, 2016

Related: Sharon Stone's 3 Children: All About Roan, Laird and Quinn

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

A second snap featured Laird in the same graduation outfit, raising his hand to the camera.

Stone — who is also mother to son Roan Joseph, 24, who she adopted with then-husband Phil Bronstein, as well as her youngest son, Quinn Kelly, 17, who she adopted in 2006 — went on to repost the photos on her Instagram Stories.

“LAIRD VONNE STONE GRADUATION,” she wrote again in the caption for the photo of herself and her son, adding a graduation cap sticker and two red exclamation marks. She also reposted the solo photo of Laird on her Stories.

Stone’s proud mom moment comes after she revealed her eldest son Roan was following her footsteps by stepping into the acting world.

Sharon Stone/Instagram Laird Stone at his high school graduation

Related: Sharon Stone Shares Rare Selfie with Son Quinn, 17, as They Go 'College Hunting' Together

Earlier this month, the Casino star shared a snap of Roan on his first day on set.

"ROAN JOSEPH STONE / DAY 1 on set," her caption read at the time. "Welcome to the family biz kid 👊🏻💥have fun."

This came after she appeared to tease his big news back in February when she shared another photo of him with the caption, “Proud of you @roanjosephstone. Well done.”

In October 2023, Stone opened up to PEOPLE about being glad she had prioritized motherhood over Hollywood.

"I’m grateful that I chose motherhood as a healthy approach to my life and that I didn’t prioritize Hollywood," she told PEOPLE at the time, "because they certainly didn’t prioritize me."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.