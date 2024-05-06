Sheriff Details Final Moments of Mom Who Shot 3-Year-Old Son and Herself: She Told Him to ‘Say Bye to Daddy’

Savannah Kriger, 32, and her son, Kaiden, were found dead with gunshot wounds at a park in March amid a custody battle

Bexar County Sheriff's Office Kaiden and his mother Savannah

Authorities have put together a timeline of the final hours of a Texas mom’s life before she shot her son and herself in a murder-suicide incident.

On Thursday, May 2, Bexar County Sheriff Sheriff Javier Salazar detailed the last moments of the lives of San Antonio resident Savannah Kriger and her 3-year-old son, Kaiden, who were found dead with gunshot wounds at a park on March 18 amid a custody battle.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office previously confirmed to PEOPLE on May 1 that her death was ruled a suicide and Kaiden’s was ruled a homicide. The cause of death for both was a gunshot to the head.

In a press conference posted to Facebook, Salazar said Savannah left work at 12:49 p.m. in her 2023 Lincoln Aviator and traveled to her ex-husband's residence in Verde Bosque, where it is believed she entered his home and damaged his personal items while the unidentified man was at work.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office Kaiden Kriger

The sheriff added that she then traveled to her home in Dovers Den, San Antonio, where it is believed she was alone while she laid out wedding dresses on a bed and and potentially “fired two shots” into her wedding portraits, which were also “displayed” on her bed, with “bullet holes in them,”

Salazar noted that the bullet shell casings matched the shell casings of the bullets found at the crime scene, where her body was found with Kaiden’s body on March 19 after an Amber Alert was issued the previous day.

Savannah then left her home and went to Kaiden’s daycare, checking him out at 2:33 p.m.

She FaceTimed her ex-husband at around 2:46 p.m. Salazar said that, per a recording taken by the man, Savannah told him in part, “You won't have anything at all by the end of the day.”

Savannah then drove to Tom Slick Park, while her ex-husband simultaneously called authorities to make a criminal mischief report related to his residence.

After a failed FaceTime call, Savannah sent her ex-husband a text that read, “Say goodbye to your son,” per Salazar.

After more failed attempts to reach him, Savannah made a 21-second video while at the drainage ditch where the two bodies were found.

Salazar said that in the video viewed by law enforcement, Savannah instructed Kaiden to “say bye to daddy,” which he did. She also kissed her son.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office Savannah Kriger.

Salazar said the video isn’t graphic, but her intentions were “pretty clear.”

At 3:30 p.m., Savannah looked up cartoons on her phone.

Savannah and Kaiden’s bodies were found in the drainage ditch on March 19 — 19 hours after the video was made.

Kaiden was at the center of a custody battle between his parents.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.



