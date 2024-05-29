Sheriff’s helicopter, police drone help search for missing dirt biker in Pierce County

Crews are searching for a 32-year-old man last seen Tuesday in the Tehaleh area.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a caller contacted the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department about his friend who had been missing since 3 p.m.

On Tuesday the man and the caller rode dirt bikes in a wooded area west of 179th Avenue East and Tehaleh Boulevard East, sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said.

The caller last saw the man pushing one of the dirt bikes up a trail, Moss said. The caller spent hours searching for his friend.

The Orting Police Department used a drone to try to find the man. The King County sheriff’s helicopter, Guardian 1, also helped with the search.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, the man has not been found.

The 32-year-old man is 6-foot-2 and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans and boots.

Those who have information can call the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department at 253-287-4455.

Moss said they don’t plan on releasing the name or a photo of the missing man at this point because “the circumstances do not meet requirements for any alerts,” and they don’t have “information about him being in any danger.”

This is a developing story. Further information was not immediately available. Check back for updates.

