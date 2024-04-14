Sikh community marks special day with parade in Charlottetown

Men in blue robes march in a procession known as Nagar Kirtan in Charlottetown on Sunday. (Stacey Janzer/CBC - image credit)

Members of P.E.I.'s Sikh community celebrated a special day on Sunday.

April is Sikh Heritage Month in Canada. On Sunday, people gathered to celebrate Vaisakhi, marking the spring harvest in Punjab and northern India.

The event began with morning prayers at the Sikh house of worship, or gurdwara, in Charlottetown. It was followed by a two-kilometre parade — Nagar Kirtan — and ended with a meal at the Jack Blanchard Centre.

The parade featured cars adorned with orange and yellow flags.

There were two men pretending to fight with swords, along with a group of men who swept the streets with brooms to represent clearing the way for the holy book and leader.

The Sikh community is growing on P.E.I., with up to 200 people on any given Sunday at the gurdwara in Charlottetown.

Yadwinder Singh, a board member with the gurdwara, said Sunday marks what's know as the the rebirth of Khalsa.

"Khasla means somebody who is very pure from spiritually and emotionally as per God, the way that God sent us on the Earth."

Men sweep the streets with brooms during the parade. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

The celebration marks the spring harvest in Punjab and northern India. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Two men pretend to dual with swords during the parade. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)