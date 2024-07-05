Sir Iain Duncan Smith holds on to Chingford and Woodford Green seat after Labour vote split

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has been elected MP for Chingford and Woodford Green with a majority of 4,757 after a split in the Labour campaign.

Sir Iain won 17,281 votes and Labour candidate Shama Tatler came second with 12,524 votes while independent candidate Faiza Shaheen was third with 12,445.

The contest in the east London suburb hit the headlines when Labour dropped Ms Shaheen as its candidate in the run-up to the election after she was accused of liking a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, that allegedly downplayed antisemitism allegations.

That prompted her to launch an independent campaign - complete with celebrity backing in the shape of local snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan - to take on Ms Tatler who replaced her as Labour candidate and Sir Iain, the sitting MP and former Conservative Party leader.

Speaking after the count, Sir Iain said his party needed to "stop shouting and start listening".

Asked what kind of leader the party needed now, he said: "Someone with common sense who understands the limits of political power and understands where we went wrong and is not going to shout the odds but is actually just going to do the right thing.

“I said earlier on it’s going to take time for us because the public doesn’t want to hear from us at the moment because we’ve just lost big.

“We have to earn the right now to be heard by them and that means figuring out the things the government does wrong and gets wrong and then having an alternative view that shows the public that this isn’t such a great government and they have problems.

“All governments with big majorities face problems at some point, rebellions and all sorts.”

Asked if he had a leadership candidate in mind, he said: “I haven’t thought about it at all. All I know is they all should all stop shouting and start listening.”Ms Shaheen was scathing about Labour’s decision to deselect her which she said gifted the election to Sir Iain.

Speaking after the result was announced, she said: “They’ve let my community down. I’m so angry with them right now. That shouldn’t have happened.”

She told reporters Labour “lied” to voters, adding: “They told people there was no chance I could win.”

The bad-tempered campaign saw antisemitic graffiti scrawled across Labour’s constituency HQ suggesting Israel was responsible for the party axing her as the general election candidate.

Ms Shaheen - a prominent voice on Labour’s left-wing who grew up in the constituency - was the party’s candidate in 2019 when she came within 1,262 votes of beating Sir Iain.

The leading Conservative Brexiter has been MP since the current seat was created in 1997 and it has long been a Conservative stronghold with parts of the constituency being represented at different times by former Prime Minister Winston Churchill and leading Thatcherite Norman Tebbit.

Ms Shaheen and Labour had benefited from the changing demographics of this part of suburban east London which has become more multi-cultural and seen more young voters move in after being priced out of inner London.

More to follow.