The Sixth Commandment’s Timothy Spall to star in new BBC murder mystery

The Sixth Commandment star Timothy Spall will be returning to screens in a new BBC drama.

The actor, who picked up the Best Actor award at last week's BAFTAs for his performance in the true crime drama, has landed a lead role in new murder mystery comedy Death Valley.

Spall will play retired actor John Chapel, star of hit fictional detective TV show 'Caesar', who finds himself teaming up with Welsh detective sergeant Janie Mallowan (Defending the Guilty's Gwyneth Keyworth) to solve a crime.



Kate Green/BAFTA - Getty Images

Related: BBC's Sixth Commandment puts one issue at the heart of its true crime

"Thrown together by the murder of John's neighbour, John and Janie are an odd, yet hilarious duo with opposing instincts," teases the official synopsis. "Every week, they get to the bottom of gripping murders, with various stunning Welsh locations providing a backdrop to their investigations.

"When John and Janie are not arguing about a case, they're inevitably up in each other's personal business. Despite their differences, they soon realise they are the closest thing each other has to a best friend, and unwittingly help one another move on from the past."

Filming begins next month on location in Wales, with the six-part series set to air on BBC Two, BBC Wales and iPlayer at a later date.

Amanda Searle - BBC

Related: Outlander star reveals his approach to the iconic Scottish detective in BBC's new Rebus

Talking of his new role, Spall said he was "looking forward" to working with his co-star and the wider crew and creatives to bring the "unique comedy drama" to life.

"I'm relishing the prospect of getting stuck in as we embark on creating this truly oddball detective duo who develop their unusual combined eccentric skills to hilarious and surprisingly successful effect in beautiful rural Wales and its gorgeous towns and villages."

Death Valley has been penned by writer Paul Doolan, also known for Sky comedy Trollied and BBC sitcom Mammoth.

Death Valley will broadcast on BBC Two and iPlayer.





You Might Also Like