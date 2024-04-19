Sizing up spring sports playoffs outlook for Midlands teams as regular season wraps up

It’s getting close to crunch time for spring sports around the Midlands.

Here’s a look at the top storylines local and which teams are standing out around the area. Region records are in parentheses.

Baseball

Another wild race in Region 4-5A: Year in and year out, Region 4 in Class 5A with Chapin, Dutch Fork, Lexington, River Bluff and White Knoll proves to be one of the toughest in the state. This year, it will go down to the final week of the season. Atop the standings going into Friday night are Chapin (6-2), Lexington (6-3), Dutch Fork (5-3) and River Bluff (4-4).

Chapin finishes the regular season next week with a three-game series with River Bluff, and Lexington plays a series with Dutch Fork.

Can Blythewood make another run?: The Bengals made a surprising run to the 5A state championship and have a new coach this season in Travis Poole. Blythewood is down a couple of arms because of injury, but Harrison Collins returned last week and threw an inning. The Bengals (10-3) trail Fort Mill (12-1) in Region 3-5A but still have a makeup game left with the Yellow Jackets.

Airport a contender in 4A: After being disqualified from the playoffs last year because of an “inadvertent” rules violation, Airport has responded this year. They are ranked in the top 10 in Class 4A and have already clinched the Region 4-4A title. The Eagles are deep in pitching and have the offense to back it up.

Lugoff-Elgin, A.C. Flora battle in Region 5-4A: Lugoff-Elgin (7-1) and A.C. Flora (7-1) are tied in Region 5-4A after Flora’s 6-5 win over L-E in nine innings on Thursday. L-E finishes the regular season next week with a two-game series against third-place Irmo (6-2), while A.C. Flora gets Ridge View (0-8). If the two teams finish tied, L-E holds the tiebreaker and would be No. 1 in the region.

Gilbert, Camden on top in 3A regions: Gilbert (9-1) wrapped up the Region 5-3A regular-season title with a win over Brookland-Cayce on Thursday. The Indians have been ranked in the top 10 much of the year and are looking to get back in the state championship series. Dreher (7-2) will finish second and Brookland-Cayce (6-4) third.

In Region 6-3A, Camden (8-0) can clinch the title by beating Marlboro County (6-1) on Friday.

Gray Collegiate, Mid-Carolina ones to watch in 2A: Gray Collegiate has played in the last two 2A championship series and is a contender to make it to a third. The War Eagles already have won the region because of teams in Region 4-2A not playing them, and they’ve played a tough non-conference schedule.

Mid-Carolina (7-0), the team Gray beat in last year’s Upper State championship, clinched the Region 2-2A title. Saluda (5-2) is second.

Batesburg-Leesville finished third in Region 3-2A.

Cardinal Newman, Hammond among contenders in SCISA 4A: Cardinal Newman and Hammond are contenders from their region in SCISA 4A baseball. Cardinal Newman (4-1) trails Augusta Christian (5-0) but has a game left with the Lions and two with Heathwood. Augusta Christian also has two games left with Hammond (3-3).

Softball

Chapin leads the way in Region 4-5A: Chapin (4-1) enters this weekend leading Lexington (4-2) in region standings. If Chapin wins out, it wins the region title. They split their two games with Lexington, so it’s possible the teams could finish tied. Dutch Fork (3-2) and White Knoll (3-3) are behind Chapin and Lexington.

Blythewood is third in Region 3-5A.

L-E, A.C. Flora battle in 4A: A.C. Flora and Lugoff-Elgin are tied for the Region 5-4A lead after L-E’s come-from-behind win on Thursday. L-E scored six in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Flora 6-5. The two teams have split regular season matchups.

Airport (6-6) has wrapped up third place in Region 4-4A.

Swansea on top in Region 5-3A: Swansea (9-0) has wrapped up the Region 5-3A title and can complete an unbeaten region season on Friday. Gilbert (7-2) is second.

Gray Collegiate, Mid-Carolina 2A title contenders: Much like baseball, Gray Collegiate and Mid-Carolina will have a good shot to win 2A softball upper State championship. Freshman Aspen Boulware is in double figures in home runs for Gray (21-2), which has lost just twice, including one to 4A champion Catawba Ridge.

Mid-Carolina has most of its roster back from last year’s state runner-up squad. The Rebels have wrapped up Region 2-2A title.

Hammond in SCISA 4A race: Hammond is in the race in SCISA 1-4A and has a big two-game series with Augusta Christian next week.

Boys Soccer

Savitz wraps final season: Phil Savitz, the state’s all-time winningest coach, is retiring at end of season and looks to go out on top. Savitz’s River Bluff (5-1) team trails Chapin (5-0) in Region 4-5A standings. The two teams meet again in the season finale on April 23. Lexington (3-4) and Dutch Fork (2-3) round up the top four in the region.

A.C. Flora boys near top of 4A: A.C. Flora’s boys soccer team (9-0) began the week ranked No. 2 in Class 4A. The Falcons have clinched the Region 5-4A championship. Irmo (6-2) and Lugoff-Elgin (6-3) are behind the Falcons.

Region 5-3A race: Brookland-Cayce (8-2) leads Region 5-3A by a half-game over Swansea (7-2). Two teams split their matches this year.

Gray ready for another title run: Gray Collegiate has made it to the state championship the last two years and has a good chance to make it three in a row. The War Eagles won the NIKE Palmetto Cup and are ranked No. 2 in Class 2A.

Mid-Carolina (6-1) leads Saluda (5-1) in Region 2-2A and will play Friday with a region title up for grabs.

Cardinal Newman favorite in SCISA 4A: Cardinal Newman has won the last four championships played in SCISA’s top classification and is favorite to do it again this year. The Cards are 12-0-1 and coming off a spring break trip to England for soccer. Cardinal Newman also defeated Chapin this week.

Girls Soccer

Chapin, Lexington going down to wire 4-5A: Chapin (5-1) leads Lexington (5-2) in Region 4-5A and split the two regular-season matchups with both games a 1-0 score. Chapin has White Knoll and River Bluff left. Lexington has Dutch Fork left.

Blythewood is tied for second with Nation Ford in Region 3-5A.

A.C. Flora one to watch in 4A: A.C. Flora girls (9-0) have clinched the 5-4A championship and are ranked in top 10 in the state. Lugoff-Elgin and Ridge View have locked up playoff spots.

Airport (4-3) is third in Region 4-4A but can move up to second by beating North Augusta (4-2).

Tiebreakers in Region 5-3A: Gilbert, Dreher and Camden are top contenders in the area in 3A.

Gilbert will play Dreher in a Region 5-3A tiebreaking match on Thursday at Swansea. Swansea will play Brookland-Cayce for third at Gilbert on Friday.

Camden, ranked No. 8 in 3A, leads Region 6-3A by a game over Crestwood. The two teams play again next week. South Carolina basketball signee Joyce Edwards leads the team with 33 goals.

Gray girls ready to run in 2A: Gray Collegiate (15-1) looks to make a run in the girls playoffs and is ranked No. 6 in the state.

Mid-Carolina (7-1) has clinched Region 2-2A title.

Cardinal Newman, Hammond to watch in SCISA: Cardinal Newman and Hammond will be factors in SCISA 4A playoffs. The Cards defeated Hammond in penalty kicks this week and play again on April 30.

Lacrosse

The boys and girls lacrosse playoffs are underway with the championships April 27 at Irmo High School.

The Chapin girls are in the 5A semifinals and will host Wando on Monday with a shot to play for the championship.

In 5A boys, Lexington, Dutch Fork and Chapin all won first-round matchups. Lexington and Dutch Fork meet in the second round on Saturday, and Chapin plays Wando on Saturday.

In 4A, AC Flora boys are the lone area team left and face Christ Church on Saturday.

Tennis

The boys tennis playoffs begin on Tuesday and brackets are expected to be released over the weekend.