Skahan's second-half goal helps Earthquakes earn 1-1 draw with Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jack Skahan scored in the second half to help San Jose earn a 1-1 draw with Nashville SC on Saturday night, ending a second four-match losing streak of the season for the Earthquakes.

Skahan scored the equalizer for San Jose (1-8-1) in the 63rd minute when he used an assist from Rodrigues to score his first goal of the season and the third of his career. Skahan drilled a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal.

Nashville (1-3-5) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute after Hany Mukhtar took a pass from Alex Muyl and drilled a right-footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner of the net. It was Mukhtar's second goal and Muyl's first assist of the season.

The two clubs have played to a draw in four all-time matchups.

Nashville began a stretch of playing five matches in 21 days with four of them at home.

The Earthquakes announced on Thursday that the club had acquired midfielder Héctor Herrera from Argentine Primera Division side Godoy Cruz for a club-record transfer fee and signed him as a designated player through the 2026 season with club options the following two seasons. San Jose paid a fee of nearly $6 million and it could grow to as much as $7 million with incentives.

San Jose returns home to play Los Angeles FC on Saturday. Nashville will host CF Montreal on Saturday.

The Associated Press