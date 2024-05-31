What to watch on Sky and NOW in June 2024 from House of the Dragon to We're Here

Other highlights include movies like Five Nights at Freddy's and The Meg 2

Sky releases in June include Five Night's at Freddy's and House of the Dragon season 2. (Sky)

Sky has a busy month ahead in June with big name releases like House of the Dragon coming out and events like The Isle of Wight festival being televised live.

The channel and its sister streaming platform NOW will also be where the latest blockbusters are released, including horror hit Five Nights at Freddy's and Michael Caine's last film The Great Escaper. But that's not all as Sky and NOW will also be the home of sports events like the golf US Open, and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Here's what you need to know about what is coming to Sky and NOW in June.

House of the Dragon season 2 | 17 June

Emma D'Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon Season 2. (Sky/HBO)

It's time to choose sides on House of the Dragon as Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) go head-to-head in explosive fashion. The two camps are divided into the Blacks and the Greens, and the new season will see the characters and their dragons clash in fiery, bloody warfare for the Iron Throne.

Streaming in June

Following the huge success of the first season, the Game of Thrones prequel has a lot riding on it in season 2 but from the looks of the trailer fans don't need to worry too much.

We're Here | June TBC

Jaida Essence Hall, Sasha Velour, and Priyanka in We're Here season 4. (HBO/Sky)

RuPaul's Drag Race icons Sahsa Velour, Jaida Essence Hall, Priyanka and Latrice Royale are showing the power of love as they travel to rural communities in Tennessee and Oklahoma for a new season of the critically acclaimed docu-series We're Here.

In it, the drag queens aim to help locals with the community, facing bigotry and hate with love to show up and show out for the queer community. We're Here also tackles issues such as anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and the impact it has on queer people, and shows how the art of drag can help make a change.

The Isle of Wight Festival 2024 | 20-23 June

The Isle of Wight Festival will be screened on Sky and NOW. (Sky Arts)

It's the summer which means music festivals are about to kickstart into high gear, and Sky and NOW are brining the Isle of Wight Festival to viewers so they can enjoy it from the comfort of their own home. Headliners include Green Day, The Prodigy and the Pet Shop Boys, so music fans won't want to miss out.

Five Nights at Freddy's | June TBC

Five Nights At Freddy's adapts the horror game of the same name. (Universal)

It was the runaway success of a game series that became a huge hit at the box office, that's right it's time to check into Five Nights at Freddy's. This video game to film adaptation stars Josh Hutcherson as a security guard hired for the night shift at the defunct fast food joint, where he starts to be terrorised by maniacal evil robots.

Meg 2: The Trench | 7 June

Jason Statham returns to The Meg franchise in Meg 2: The Trench. (Sky)

Jason Statham returns for a new chapter in The Meg franchise, the first shark movie saw him and his team face a megalodon and the second ups the stakes by pitting him against... an even bigger megalodon. Directed by Ben Wheatley, the film proved to be a box office success and those who missed it in the cinema, or who just want to enjoy it again, will be able to in June.

