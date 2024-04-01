Skyscanner: City in Turkey is a trending travel destination for Canadians in April

Aerial view of Bodrum on Turkish riviera

Canadians are flocking to Bodrum, Turkey, in April, according to Skyscanner, a destination to keep your eye on for summer travel.

Information provided to Yahoo Canada by Skyscanner revealed that there has been a 62 per cent increase in flight searches from Canada to Bodrum over the last month.

Why is Bodrum, Turkey a popular destination for Canadian travellers?

Turkey is among the most beautiful and affordable places to travel, with a phenomenal food scene as well.

"Situated along the coast, Bodrum is the perfect destination for Canadians who want to eat delicious food, enjoy the warm weather and walk around beautiful beaches. Bodrum is full of culture, nightlife, history and picture-perfect views," Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner’s travel trends and destinations expert explained. "It’s a destination you won’t want to miss."

“While foodies won’t want to shy away from the amazing street food while they’re visiting, they’ll be happy to hear the Michelin Guide has recently recognized 19 new restaurants in Bodrum to the Michelin Guide with two restaurants, Kitchen and Maçakızı, earning a Michelin Star. Amongst the list are affordable options like Bağarası, Kısmet Lokantası and Kurul Bitez."

Narrow street with flower pot and Aegean sea in the background, Bodrum, Turkey

How much does it cost to go to Bodrum, Turkey in April from Canadian cities?

Using Skyscanner search data for flights to Bodrum, from Canadian airports, roundtrip flights from Toronto are as low as $1,146 with two stops, from April 17 to April 24, or closer to $2,000 with just one stopover.

Travelling from Vancouver to Bodrum, roundtrip flights are $1,300, with two stops, and from Montreal, a two-stop flight will cost $1,332, or $1,500 with just one stop, from April 16 to April 23.

Don't forget to check the Skyscanner site for live pricing.

3 expert tips on what to do in Bodrum, Turkey

Travellers to Bodrum shouldn't miss out on the opportunity to visit Bodrum Castle, particularly if you love taking photos on vacation.

"As picturesque as it gets, Bodrum Castle is located on a small peninsula set between two sheltered bays in Bodrum and has stood as a monument since the 15th century," Lindsay advised.

Seafood lovers need to eat in Gümüşlük, a seaside village that's a great choice for lunch after a swim, or dinner with a beautiful view.

For a little exploring, take the opportunity in Turkey to go on a gulet trip, a traditional Turkish, wooden sailing vessel.

"Explore the region’s rugged peninsula with its rocky coves, crystal-clear turquoise waters and uninhabited islands," Lindsay stated.

Where to stay in Bodrum, Turkey

Kempinski Hotel Barbaros Bay Bodrum is a five-star resort on Barbaros Bay, overlooking the Aegean Sea, with an infinity pool, the Barbaros Spa, and a private beach.

Swissôtel Resort Bodrum Beach is on the waterfront in Turgutreis, 20 kilometres from the centre of Bodrum, with 70 rooms and suites. There are four restaurants and two bars, and the Pürovel Spa & Sport for body treatments, indoor and outdoor pools, and a Turkish bath.

Tips for finding the cheapest flights

If flight costs are getting you down, there are a few things Canadian travellers can do to ensure they're getting the best deal possible for their next vacation, both on the Skyscanner platform specifically and when looking for flights more generally.