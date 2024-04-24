Small plane crash closes Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Wednesday

A small plane reportedly crashed near a runway at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Wednesday morning, resulting in a halt of all flights in and out.

The single-engine plane was seen lying in the grass near the airport’s secondary runway, 5R-23L, on the east side of the passenger terminals. The airfield was closed as emergency crews responded.

Several incoming flights were diverted to other airports, while outgoing flights were on hold. RDU officials urged people to check with their airlines for the status of their flights.

There was no information about the accident or whether anyone was injured.

