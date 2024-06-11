Small plane crashes near Haines Junction, Yukon

A small plane crashed Monday in the Haines Junction, Yukon, area.

According to the Transportation Safety Board (TSB), the Cessna U206G was owned and operated by Rocking Star Adventures Ltd.

The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m., when the aircraft "collided with terrain on the airport's ground," according to an email from the TSB.

The TSB did not say how many people were on board the plane, or whether there were any injuries or fatalities.

However, speaking to CBC News on Monday evening, Haines Junction Mayor Bruce Tomlin said medevac planes had been sent from Whitehorse and that there were injuries.

He said the incident was "very shocking."

"We're all dealing with it in different ways, and it's sad that there's an accident and people were hurt in it," he said.

The TSB said in an that it was still "gathering information, assessing the occurrence, and determining the next steps."

RCMP said late Monday afternoon that they had secured the site and were waiting for investigators from Transport Canada to arrive.

Rocking Star Adventures, based in Burwash Landing, Yukon, offers aerial tours of the nearby glaciers to tourists, and also charter services for the mining and oil and gas industries, as well as for research work.