Small plane crashes at Northern California airport, FAA confirms

A small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon at a Northern California airport, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a preliminary investigation showed a single-engine Schweizer G-164B crashed about 2 p.m. at Richvale Airport. The National Transportation Safety Board in a social media post also said it was investigating the crash.

Firefighters with Cal Fire’s Butte County unit arrived at the airport, west of Oroville, and found the wreck, according to since-deleted social media posts published by Cal Fire around 2:20 p.m.

It’s unclear what led up to the plane’s crash. Cal Fire officials did not return a call seeking comment and information on injuries or fatalities.