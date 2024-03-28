Snow leads to 'extreme care' warning for drivers

Snow on Dartmoor near South Brent

Motorists in Devon have been urged to drive with "extreme care" after snow fell overnight.

Snow settled in areas of the county including Plymouth, Ivybridge and Dartmoor.

Devon County Council said: "Our gangs have been working all night to keep the roads passable but drive with extreme care, avoid high roads and stick to main roads where possible."

A yellow wind warning is currently in place for parts of Devon.

On Wednesday night, Insp Dave Thubron, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said on social media that snow had caused "poor travelling conditions at altitude".

What a difference 3.5 hours makes, at 2000 we were in the rain pumping from open water, and at 2330 supporting dartmoor rescue due to snow fall Posted by Chagford Fire Station on Wednesday, March 27, 2024

