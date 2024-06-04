Sony’s Phoebe Dynevor-Starring Shark Movie to Shoot in Melbourne

Sony Pictures’ untitled shark movie, to be directed by Norway’s Tommy Wirkola, will shoot in Melbourne, Australia, it has been confirmed. The picture, which begins production from July, is expected to star “Bridgerton” heroine Phoebe Dynevor.

More from Variety

Confirmation of the location win for the state was revealed by Creative Victoria and VicScreen, which said that the production will tap into Victoria state’s Victorian Screen Incentive financing package. Local authorities said that it will inject A$30 million ($20 million) into the state economy and create nearly 700 job opportunities.

Although not specified, the film is likely also to be able to access the federal government’s rebate schemes which are administered by Screen Australia.

The film hails from producers Adam McKay and Kevin Messick of HyperObject Industries (“Don’t Look Up,” “Succession”). It is written and directed by Wirkola known for “Dead Snow” and its sequel “Red vs. Dead,” “Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters,” “The Trip” and “What Happened to Monday.” He also directed Universal’s “Violent Night,” the 2022 holiday action-comedy starring David Harbour as Santa Claus.

The film will make use of the Docklands Studios in Melbourne and locations around Victoria.

While sources close to the studio confirmed basic details, further information on plot, title or casting were unavailable.

Dynevor is best known for her role as Daphne Bridgerton in the first two seasons of the Netflix series “Bridgerton.” She recently starred opposite Alden Ehrenreich in the 2023 thriller “Fair Play,” which sold to Netflix in a massive $20 million deal following the film’s premiere at Sundance Film Festival.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.