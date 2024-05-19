Sophie Turner's new jewel thief show lands release window

Sophie Turner's upcoming ITV series Joan has landed a release window.

The Game of Thrones star will take on the role of real-life jewel thief Joan Hannington in the six-part drama, which will focus on her transformation from petty thief to criminal mastermind during the 1980s.

It’s now been confirmed that Joan will premiere on ITV1 and ITVX this autumn, while in the US it will be available to watch on The CW.

Created by The Essex Serpent's Anna Symon, Joan will chart Hannington's life starting in her 20s as a "fiery, uncompromising, and intoxicating character" who is in a toxic marriage to a violent thug and mother to a 4-year-old.

When her husband goes on the run, Joan leaves her old life behind and uses her "sharp intelligence, charm, and her talent for impersonation and performance" in her career as a thief.

The CW entertainment chief Brad Schwartz previously touted the upcoming series as "awards bait", adding: "The dailies look amazing, Sophie Turner is phenomenal… I’m really, really excited about that one."

Speaking about her role upon the show’s announcement, Turner said: "I'm so excited to be bringing Joan Hannington's fascinating life story to screen in Joan. She is one of the most notorious figures in the criminal underworld of London, earning her the nickname 'The Godmother'.

"A woman who goes between her thriving and daring career as a jewel thief, all whilst trying to get her daughter back from social services, we see a mother in despair swept up in the exhilarating world of crime."



Elsewhere, Turner was recently cast in Goran Dukic's upcoming sci-fi movie Cloud One, alongside The White Lotus' Simona Tabasco and The Sandman's Boyd Holbrook.

She will also lead psychological thriller Trust from director Carlson Young, and reunite with former Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington in gothic horror The Dreadful.



