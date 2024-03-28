Bus plunges off bridge in South Africa killing 45 people

The scene of the bus crash in South Africa which killed 45 people (Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety)

A bus has plunged off a bridge in South Africa killing 45 people, according to the country’s transport ministry.

The crash happened near Mamatlakala in the province of Limpopo.

It has been reported locally many of the dead were pilgrims on their way to a religious gathering.

The ministry said the driver lost control and collided with barriers on the bridge, causing the bus to go over the bridge and hit the ground where it caught fire.

The bus was transporting people from Botswana, a landlocked country in Southern Africa, to Moria, a town in Limpopo, it added.

Rescue operations continued until the late hours of Thursday evening, as some bodies were burned beyond recognition, others trapped inside the debris and scattered on the scene, Limpopo's Department of Transport said in a separate statement.