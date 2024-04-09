South Carolina is your PERFECT national champion! Plus, a college basketball coaching shocker before the men’s title game.

South Carolina pulls away from Iowa to win national title





Make it 38-0 for the Gamecocks, who conclude a PERFECT season in women’s college basketball on Sunday. South Carolina joins an elite group of teams who went through the entire season undefeated, and then cut down the nets at the end. The last team to accomplish the feat was UConn in 2016.

Four Gamecocks scored in double digits, including senior Kamilla Cardoso who had 15, while Iowa’s Caitlin Clark put up 30 points in her final game as a collegiate athlete. The key difference in the game was South Carolina out-rebounding the Hawkeyes, 51-29.

It was a perfect end to their ‘revenge’ tour after losing to Iowa in the Final Four last season. But, it didn’t come without giving credit to Clark for her impact on the game. Clark is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft on April 15.

Purdue vs. UConn is one BIG matchup for the national championship

I mean that literally. UConn features 7-foot-2 center Donovan Clingan, while Purdue has 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey.

The Huskies are trying to be the first team since Florida in 2006 and 2007 to win back-to-back titles. They are the first team to appear in back-to-back championships since North Carolina in 2016 and 2017. Meanwhile, Purdue is going for its first national championship in program history. We all love an underdog, right?

The men’s national championship tips off at 9:20 p.m. ET on TBS.

