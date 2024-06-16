Southern California Post Fire Burns 12,000 Acres, Threatens Father’s Day Travel – Update

UPDATE: The Post Fire has grown to 12,265 acres and was just 2% contained by late Sunday morning.

The fire has burned an auto repair shop, damaged another building, and threatened other structures to the south and west of I-5, authorities said.

More from Deadline

EARLIER: A Southern California wildfire has doubled in size overnight. The Post Fire, located in the Tejon Pass near Gorman, California, has grown on Sunday morning to more than 11,000 acres with zero percent containment, according to Cal Fire.

The fire is located parallel to Interstate 5 in Los Angeles County, causing the freeway to briefly close on Saturday, triggering a traffic jam through the area, officials said.

More than 1,000 campers from a park near the fire have been evacuated.

The blaze started just before 2 p.m. PT on Saturday in the area. Gusty winds fanned the flames, which quickly spread.

At least two structures have been damaged by the fire, Cal Fire said. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Sunday. More than 300 firefighters, including air tanker crews, are battling the fire from the ground and sky, authorities said.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.