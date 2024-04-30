Southlake Carroll school superintendent announces he’s leaving after 3 years on the job

Elizabeth Campbell
·2 min read

Lane Ledbetter, who grew up in the Carroll school district and was hired as superintendent three years ago, has announced that he is retiring at the end of December.

Ledbetter revealed his plans Friday in an email sent to the school board and to the Southlake community.

During a board meeting Monday night, Ledbetter said the decision to retire was not made lightly.

Why is the Carroll ISD superintendent retiring?

Ledbetter said he discussed his retirement with his wife and family and felt it was a good opportunity to make a change.

“As I watched our kids earlier tonight, it makes the decision even more challenging because I love what I do and I love the kids in this community,” he said during the Monday school board meeting.

The trustees voted 7-0 to approve Ledbetter’s voluntary retirement agreement. He has three months of leave that he plans to begin taking in August.

The details of the agreement weren’t discussed during the public portion of the meeting, but it was listed as an executive session item.

The Star-Telegram has requested a copy of the agreement from the school system.

Carroll board president Cameron Bryan said Ledbetter’s decision to retire leaves a big hole to fill.

“This board takes that role very seriously, and we appreciate you and your family for all that you’ve done for CISD over the many decades your family has been here in Southlake,” Bryan said. “It’s great that you’re not retiring until December so that we can convince you to stay.”

The board will post the opening for the superintendent’s position and start searching for candidates.

Bryan said he is confident the district will have “several good candidates” for the top job.

Ledbetter was hired in late 2020, becoming superintendent in the district where he grew up after more than five years as superintendent in Midlothian.

The Midlothian district passed the largest bond package in its history during Ledbetter’s tenure, and it launched a technology initiative

Ledbetter taught and coached in the Lake Travis, Grapevine-Colleyville and Carroll school districts before serving 13 years on the leadership team in the Birdville ISD. He was also superintendent in Graham before taking the top job in Midlothian.

Ledbetter earned his bachelor of science degree from Baylor University, his master’s in education from the University of North Texas, and his doctorate in educational administration from Baylor.

While in the Carroll school district, Ledbetter has faced several controversies including an apology for a staff member’s remarks about the Holocaust, civil rights investigations of allegations of discrimination and the district’s departure from the Texas Association of School Boards.

