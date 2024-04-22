This Space Epic Sequel Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

“Rebel Moon ― Part Two: The Scargiver” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the platform’s public ranking system.

The space epic is a sequel to 2023′s “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire” and was released in select theaters on April 11 before joining the streaming service on April 19.

“Rebel Moon ― Part Two: The Scargiver” follows a group of rebels in a colony at the edge of the galaxy who as they continue to fight against the tyrannical ruling force that threatens their survival. Both the sequel and original film received mostly negative reviews from critics.

Read on for more trending movies of the moment across streaming services including Max, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Peacock.

HuffPost

According to Max’s current rankings, “An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th” is the second most popular movie of the moment

The documentary examines the deadly 1995 Oklahoma City bombing and the anti-government sentiments behind the terrorist attack. “An American Bombing” also looks into the impact of the event and how its legacy lives on in homegrown terrorism to this day.

The 2016 buddy comedy “The Nice Guys” is one of most popular movies on Apple TV+ at the moment.

Ryan Gosling plays a private eye who teams up with an enforcer (played by Russell Crowe) to investigate the disappearance of a teenager (Margaret Qualley). Angourie Rice, Matt Bomer, Keith David, Yaya DaCosta and Kim Basinger also appear in the film, which received mostly positive reviews from critics.

The animated adventure comedy “Migration” is currently trending on Peacock after joining the platform on April 19. Released in theaters on Dec. 22, the movie revolves around a family of mallards in New England who decide to migrate through New York City to the island of Jamaica.

“Migration” features the voices of Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Keegan-Michael Key, Awkwafina and Danny DeVito.

“Bob Marley: One Love” became available for streaming on Paramount+ on April 12, almost two months after premiering in the theaters in the U.S.

The biographical film stars as Kingsley Ben-Adir as the reggae icon and explores his life from his ascension to stardom in the 1970s to his death from cancer in 1981.

