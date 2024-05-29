Spectacular weekend coming to southern Ontario, but with a small catch

Spectacular weather is expected for most of the weekend across southern Ontario, but once again, we do have a looming risk for showers and thunderstorms at times.

Gorgeous late spring weather is likely for the start of the weekend, with full sunshine Friday afternoon and evening, accompanied by comfortable temperatures, low humidity, and little wind.

Baron - Southern Ontario Friday temperatures - May 29

Be mindful, if you are heading north or planning to spend the evening on a patio, you will still definitely need a jacket as temperatures will drop through the teens, and into the single digits through the overnight hours.

Baron - Friday overnight temperatures southern Ontario - May29

Still quite cool to swim

Saturday's weather will be a pleasant day for most outdoor activities, with a mix of sun and clouds and near seasonal temperatures.

However, these conditions are still rather cool if you are hoping for an early season swim.

Baron - Southern Ontario Saturday temperatures - May 29

The catch...Chance for rain showers and thunderstorms into Sunday

For Saturday night, we are watching the potential for a period of rain showers and thunderstorms. At this point, the timing looks good with the threat of rain primarily being through the overnight hours. However, if there is a slight change in the timing, then this could impact outdoor plans late Saturday evening or early Sunday morning, so please be sure to check back for the latest updates.

The region with the highest risk of seeing rain before sunset will be across southwestern Ontario, to the west of London, including the southern shores of Lake Huron.

Clouds could linger into early Sunday morning, but sunshine will return for most of Sunday, and temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday.

Baron - Southern Ontario Sunday temperatures - May29

During Sunday afternoon, an isolated shower or thunderstorm could pop up, but most of southern Ontario will remain dry. The highest risk for a passing shower will be north and northeast of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), including cottage country.

Beyond that, warmer weather is expected for next week with a few days of mid-summer like heat and humidity for the first week of June. With that warm up however, comes the risk of a few periods of rain and thunderstorms.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warm.

Baron - Southern Ontario Monday temperatures - May29

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be very warm and humid, as well. Our high temperatures will depend on the timing of the showers and thunderstorms, but any day with several hours of sunshine will have the potential to reach the upper 20s and possibly even 30°C, with the humidex well into the 30s.

If showers and thunderstorms do roll through earlier in the day, then temperatures will stay in the low to mid 20s. Regardless, we will have rather muggy conditions for a few days next week.

A strong cold front is expected to track across southern Ontario next week, followed by much cooler temperatures for next weekend and continuing through the following week. It also looks like next weekend with include the familiar risk for showers and thunderstorms.

In the meantime, be sure to make plans to be outside this weekend to enjoy the spectacular and comfortable weather!

Check back this same time next week for more details on what you can expect during early June and beyond across southern Ontario.

