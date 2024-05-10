Spoof song ridiculing Susan Hall's mayoral campaign becomes online hit

Tory candidate Susan Hall’s efforts to become London mayor have been ridiculed in a spoof version of the Johnny Cash classic song, A Boy Named Sue.

The new version of the song, A Mayor Named Sue, by The Marsh Family, has been shared by hundreds of thousands of people on social media and enjoyed by some of Sadiq Khan’s team at City Hall.

It includes lines mocking gaffes by Ms Hall during her bid to become mayor, including not knowing the cost of a London bus fare and wrongly believing she had had her Oyster card stolen by a pickpocket on the Tube.

The Oyster card – thought to be a Freedom Pass – was later returned to her after being found by a Good Samaritan who believed it may simply have fallen out of her pocket.

The new lyrics begin with the lines: “There was once an ol’ gal named Susan Hall, who’d spent some years down in City Hall, a surprising pick but selectors had to choose,

“Now she got the chance to try to run for mayor, had a whiny voice, kind of stringy hair, but the main problem was the words she tried to use.”

The song also includes jokes at the Labour mayor’s expense, who is described as a “tired-looking man, who could talk real quick and whose name was Khan”.

The song ends with Ms Hall standing beside another defeated mayoral candidate, Count Binface.

“It’s a sad outcome unless you’re Sadiq Khan, who ain’t Batman but who has returned, cos the city wouldn’t have that mayor named Sue.”

A Boy Named Sue was originally recorded in 1969 by Johnny Cash at his famous San Quentin prison concert, and tells the story of a young man’s quest for revenge on his father who gave him the name Sue and abandoned him as a child.

As a result of having a feminine name, Sue suffered from ridicule and embarrassment from everyone he met.