Sports scoreboard for Monday, May 13, 2024
Monday's Scoreboard
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Carolina 4 N.Y. Rangers 1
(N.Y. Rangers lead best-of-seven series 3-2)
Dallas 5 Colorado 1
(Dallas leads best-of-seven series 3-1)
---
IIHF World Hockey Championship
Group Stage
At Prague
Finland 4 Norway 1
Switzerland 2 Czechia 1 (SO)
At Ostrava, Czechia
Slovakia 5 U.S. 4 (OT)
Sweden 6 Germany 1
---
PWHL Playoffs
Semifinals
Minnesota 2 Toronto 0
(Toronto leads best-of-five series 2-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
Boston 109 Cleveland 102
(Boston leads best-of-seven series 3-1)
Oklahoma City 100 Dallas 96
(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 3 Baltimore 2 (10)
Tampa Bay 5 Boston 3
Cleveland 7 Texas 0
Houston 9 Oakland 2
Seattle 6 Kansas City 2
National League
Philadelphia 5 N.Y. Mets 4 (10)
L.A. Dodgers 6 San Francisco 4 (10)
Atlanta 2 Chicago Cubs 0
Pittsburgh 8 Milwaukee 6
Colorado 5 San Diego 4
Arizona 6 Cincinnati 5
Interleague
Detroit 6 Miami 5
St. Louis 10 L.A. Angels 5
Washington at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
---
