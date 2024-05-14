Sports scoreboard for Monday, May 13, 2024

Monday's Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Carolina 4 N.Y. Rangers 1

(N.Y. Rangers lead best-of-seven series 3-2)

Dallas 5 Colorado 1

(Dallas leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

---

IIHF World Hockey Championship

Group Stage

At Prague

Finland 4 Norway 1

Switzerland 2 Czechia 1 (SO)

At Ostrava, Czechia

Slovakia 5 U.S. 4 (OT)

Sweden 6 Germany 1

---

PWHL Playoffs

Semifinals

Minnesota 2 Toronto 0

(Toronto leads best-of-five series 2-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Boston 109 Cleveland 102

(Boston leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

Oklahoma City 100 Dallas 96

(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 3 Baltimore 2 (10)

Tampa Bay 5 Boston 3

Cleveland 7 Texas 0

Houston 9 Oakland 2

Seattle 6 Kansas City 2

National League

Philadelphia 5 N.Y. Mets 4 (10)

L.A. Dodgers 6 San Francisco 4 (10)

Atlanta 2 Chicago Cubs 0

Pittsburgh 8 Milwaukee 6

Colorado 5 San Diego 4

Arizona 6 Cincinnati 5

Interleague

Detroit 6 Miami 5

St. Louis 10 L.A. Angels 5

Washington at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

---

