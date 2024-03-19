Spring COVID-19 vaccines available April 2 for high-risk New Brunswickers

The spring dose will be available from April 2 until June 15, followed by a fall campaign, the Department of Health said. (Joe Burbank/The Associated Press - image credit)

Spring COVID-19 vaccines will be available April 2 to New Brunswickers considered most at risk of severe illness.

This includes people aged 65 or older, residents of nursing homes and adult residential facilities, and immunocompromised people aged six months or older, the Department of Health said in a news release Monday.

"COVID-19 is circulating in Canada and elsewhere. Getting vaccinated is an important way to help protect against the impacts of the virus," Dr. Yves Léger, the acting chief medical officer of health, said in a statement.

"In following with recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, the spring booster campaign will be focused on populations at increased risk of severe illness," he said.

Anyone who has not been vaccinated as part of the current vaccination campaign, which began Oct. 16, is encouraged to do so, said Léger.

Public Health recommends that those who are eligible for the spring shot wait at least six months after their last vaccine or COVID-19 infection — whichever is more recent.

Eligible New Brunswickers can start booking appointments on March 25, either online, by calling 1-833-437-1424 or by contacting a participating pharmacy.

The spring campaign for people at increased risk will end on June 15 "so as not to interfere with the fall COVID-19 vaccination campaign," the department said.

CBC News has requested more information.