Spring storm bring hail to Lincoln on May 4
Here's another view of hail in Lincoln.
Here's another view of hail in Lincoln.
The man, who was not carrying bear spray, drew a handgun and fired five shots at the charging bear.
Have you noticed a worm in your garden that's much longer than most, and has a hammerhead? You're not alone.There have been reports of hammerhead worms showing up in Ontario, but although they've recently been noticed in the province, Jonathan Witt, an invertebrate biologist from the University of Waterloo, said that they've been in North America much longer. CBC Kitchener-Waterloo's The Morning Edition host, Craig Norris spoke to Witt about what these animals are and how they got here. This int
The European Space Agency has released an incredible video of the Sun's roiling surface, which was taken by its Solar Orbiter last year. The video shows strands of energized particles leaving the star's lower atmosphere in the form of "coronal rain," with small eruptions of plasma dotting a fuzzy, "coronal moss" surface — a […]
Several days of heavy rain and gusty winds will sweep the Prairies this week as an approaching storm threatens to linger over the region
Enpro's Roger McKnight says forecasting gas prices lately has been about as challenging as predicting Spring weather in Canada.
Women say they’d much rather encounter a bear in the woods than a strange man. This has made men incredibly angry, which proves our point, writes Robin Epley.
The scaly predator was discovered on trees, rocks and shrubs in mountain valleys.
May is finally here, bringing us one month closer to the coveted summer months! But the first weekend may not be as nice as you’d like
Daniel Lingham, 71, had served two prison sentences for his illegal egg collecting before he was caught on a wildlife trap camera last year.
An active pattern that brought snow this week will continue into the weekend and beyond with additional rounds of precipitation for areas that need it
High waters flooded neighborhoods around Houston on Saturday following heavy rains that have already resulted in crews rescuing more than 400 people from homes, rooftops and roads engulfed in murky water. Others prepared to evacuate their property.
Gateway Meat Market in Dartmouth, N.S., is a step closer to expanding.On Thursday, Harbour East-Marine Drive community council unanimously voted to approve the market's development agreement and require it to be signed within 120 days."It is such an essential service they provide to the community," Coun. Sam Austin said ahead of the vote on the grocery store known for its deep discounts.Gateway Meat Market wants to double its size for more retail and storage space.The store usually has a long li
Far below the ocean's surface, in the dark depths of the deep sea floor ecosystem (about 3,000 feet or 1,000 meters deep), exists an entire world of deep sea creatures that humans rarely glimpse.
The two were domestic breeds that would not have survived one night in the wild, say rescuers.
A mass fish die-off in a reservoir in southern Vietnam’s Dong Nai province has shone a new light on soaring temperatures in Southeast Asia.
ZEBALLOS, B.C. — The Fisheries Department says it's monitoring and patrolling ocean waters off northwest Vancouver Island to ensure boat traffic doesn't interfere with an orphan killer whale calf's ability to reunite with her extended family. The department said in a statement Friday it will be monitoring the location of the young female orca as she searches for her family in ocean waters near Zeballos, B.C., located more than 450 kilometres northwest of Victoria. The killer whale calf, named kw
The July event will involve panel debates and workshops on climate change and a green economy.
New figures show Ontario's greenhouse gas emissions jumped for a second straight year, following a pandemic-induced plunge, and have risen back to the level they were before Premier Doug Ford's government came to power. The figures come from the annual national inventory of emissions, which reveals sources of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gases across all provinces and all sectors, including industry, transportation and buildings. The report shows Ontario produced 157 megatonnes of c
Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continued in parts of southeastern Texas on Friday, May 3, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.According to the NWS, an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain fell on Friday morning, in addition to heavy rain received on Thursday.Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches were possible, weather officials warned.Footage shows an overflowing Lake Conroe creeping up on Walden Point Park in Montgomery on Friday. Credit: @Ruby3870 via Storyful
HALIFAX — Nova Scotia’s premier is drawing criticism from the opposition over a recent trip to Spain that his office didn’t announce publicly. Tim Houston confirmed to reporters after a cabinet meeting Thursday that he visited the European country last month to attend a seafood expo. His office says Houston was in Barcelona and Madrid between April 20-24 on a trip to strengthen “two-way trade, tourism and research collaborations with governments.” The premier’s expense claims also show trips bet