Spring storm to bring wind, rain and possibly snow to Toronto

You'll need your rain jacket on Tuesday night, as a spring rain and wind storm is set to roar into the city. (John Rieti/CBC - image credit)

Environment Canada says an early spring storm is expected to bring strong winds, rain and potentially wet snow to the Greater Toronto Area over the next few days.

The weather agency issued a special weather statement Monday saying a "Colorado low" will being affecting the region on Tuesday, bringing rain through to Wednesday. A total of 25 to 50 mm of rainfall is possible by Wednesday evening.

The rain could mix with or transition to wet snow Wednesday night as cooler air pushes into the region, the statement said.

Strong winds gusts of up to 70 km/h will develop Tuesday night but are expected to ease on Wednesday, Environment Canada said.

There's a risk of isolated power outages as a result of the weather, the agency said.

The statement covers a broad swathe of Ontario and reaches into southern Quebec. The area covered by the statement stretches from Sault Ste. Marie in the west to Sherbrooke, Que., in the east, from the Hamilton region in the south to Timiskaming in the north.

"There remains a high degree of uncertainty with the low's track, which will have significant impacts on temperatures, snowfall amounts as well as if and when rain will transition to snow," the statement said.