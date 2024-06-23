SRP hosts last water safety event of summer for families, kids
With water and pool safety making headlines again this past week, SRP hosted its last event of the summer to teach families and kids about the importance of swimming lessons.
With water and pool safety making headlines again this past week, SRP hosted its last event of the summer to teach families and kids about the importance of swimming lessons.
On March 23, Aliyah Lynette Jaico, 8, and her family were enjoying an afternoon of swimming at a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel when she disappeared.
"On the first night of our honeymoon, I got horrendously sick, and he left me alone in our room to go watch something on the big screen on the beach. So much for in sickness and in health!"
Brian Warter, 51, and Erica Wishard, 48, were "in panic mode" and unable to "swim parallel to the shore," according to authorities
"They’d all put my children in danger — and the school had done nothing to make us aware."
"She gave her life to give life," says Rabbi Jenn Weinstein
Keith Urban emotionally revealed how he once nearly ruined his marriage to Nicole Kidman just months after they tied the knot
The mother of two posted a wholesome snap of the crew enjoying the sun on a jumbo paddle board on Friday
The couple, who met in 1985 while filming 'Family Ties,' later tied the knot in 1988
Golf star Rory McIlroy had a whirlwind relationship with Erica Stoll, proposing in Paris after seven months. See his fears that made him "unsure"...
The heroic teenager and her siblings told police that more children remained captive inside the home, but no one was found there.
The 29-year-old model shares two children with Kane, whom she married in 2021.
Spice Girls star Emma Bunton enjoyed an evening at Taylor Swift at London's Wembley Arena concert with her children Tate and Beau alongside Holly Willoughby, Salma Hayek, Nichola Coughlan and more
The actress posted a video montage of Malti spending time with loved ones on Instagram on Saturday
HARROW, ONTARIO, CANADA — Friends mourning members of a family of four found dead in rural southwestern Ontario this week remembered the mother as a pillar of the community and a selfless friend with a smile that could light up a room.
"I feel the love," she told her followers in an Instagram video as she offered an update one week after the news of her divorce from Deon
Find out which of your favorite TLC stars have stood the test of time
Joy Behar and her ex-husband, Joseph Behar, welcomed their daughter Eve in 1970
From living in a shelter at 16, to breaking barriers as a proud trans influencer — she's done it all.
Child safety experts now recommend teaching the concept of “tricky people” — and for good reason.
What was supposed to be the trip of a lifetime turned tragic this week when Saida Wurie learned her parents were among the hundreds of pilgrims who have died amid extreme temperatures in Saudi Arabia.