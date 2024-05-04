St. Ola’s Station provides gas update

Limerick Township’s St. Ola’s Station, a convenience store and LCBO outlet located down on Hwy 62 at St. Ola Road, posted an update on their Facebook page on April 21, giving the community an update on when they’d be getting gas to sell to the community and to passing motorists. Co-owner Jim Anderson comments on this update.

Since the closing of Trudy’s convenience store and gas bar last year, Limerick has been without a convenient place to procure gas, which is especially disheartening to the snowmobilers and RVers that counted on it during the winter and summer seasons respectively. But St. Ola’s Station, a new convenience store that opened up to the south of where Trudy’s used to be on Hwy 62 and St. Ola Road, will have gasoline soon, according to an April 21 post on their Facebook page. They informed the public that since they opened, they’d been working with an engineer to get the applications in place for the installation and sale of fuel. After amending the zoning on the property, which they said the township and county were very helpful with, they are just waiting on the Ontario Ministry of Transportation to give the green light to proceed, but that they are very close.

St. Ola's Station said that at this point, they’re considering options for fuel suppliers, and hope everything comes together shortly. While they wish they had a firm date on when they’d have fuel to sell to their customers, they said they’re at the mercy of the governing agencies that issue the permits. “We would like to send a huge thank you to Limerick Township. They have supported us through every step of the way and done everything they can to make the process as smooth as possible. We will keep you posted as we know more,” they said in their posting.

Alexander told The Bancroft Times on April 24 that there wasn’t much more to report since the posting was made. “[We’re] just waiting on the MTO still.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times