Stacey Solomon announces plans to step back from TV in huge career move

Stacey Solomon has suggested she may step back from TV in the future to focus on family life with her five children.

The Loose Women and Sort Your Life Out star opened up about her plans in a recent interview on the Glad We Had This Chat podcast, explaining that she is at a "pivotal moment" in her life as her oldest son Zachary approaches adulthood.

"I think I'm at a point in my life where I recognise that I've been really busy for his life, and his life is at a really important point, and my second son will get to that point before I know it," she said.

"And then I've got these three babies. I don't want to miss what I potentially feel like I missed with my older children. And I want to be there for my older children, who I think need me now more than ever. I've been battling with that in my head."

Opening up about a recent meeting with her team, including her agent, Stacey recalled them asking about her "five-year goals".

"I said I want to be a stay-at-home mum," she revealed. "That is like my dream, my ultimate dream. I just want to be with my kids.

"I mean it is conflicting because I also want to fulfil my dreams and my goals and the things that I'm passionate about, because if I don't have that, will I feel unfulfilled?" the star added.

"So what I'm trying to do at this point is make sure everything that I work on I can work on 90% of the time at home. And then just do passion projects outside of the house, and then try and be around for them more. I love being a mum."

Speaking further about her career plans, Stacey continued: "I have to sing for my grandma once a year – she's already booked me in. That's about all I'm going to do with the singing career.

"And then TV's also going to be a small circle – all provided I'm lucky enough to carry on doing it. One minute you've got two TV shows that want you and the next you've got none.

"Whatever phase of life I'm at, I might be this mum right now, but in two years' time if let's say I've decided to stay at home and never work again, in two years I might feel like I want to go back to work."

