Steven Stamkos is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning after signing a four-year deal with the Nashville Predators. Suprenand is the CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay, a nonprofit that helps families while their children are experiencing medical crises. According to Suprenand, Stamkos made her nonprofit his cause. Stamkos and his wife personally supported Ronald McDonald House Charities through ad campaigns and fundraisers, as well as by inviting many of the families to Bolts games.