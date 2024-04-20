STARS report shows 25 calls to MD of Bighorn area in 2023

Local Journalism Initiative
·5 min read

MD OF BIGHORN – STARS Air Ambulance flew 25 missions in 2023 in the MD of Bighorn region, with pickups from within or near Canmore to Îyârhe (Stoney) Nakoda First Nation, according to a report presented to MD council.

The report highlighted the non-profit flies an average of 22 missions per year in the area, based on data collected from 2019 up to March 31, 2024. Of those, 70 per cent were scene calls and 30 per cent were inter-facility transfers.

“As always, it’s really great to understand what STARS is doing in the MD of Bighorn and for our residents here,” said MD of Bighorn Reeve Lisa Rosvold. “It’s very clear that it’s a necessary and vital service that it provides.”

The majority of calls last year were from the Canmore Hospital for critical inter-facility transfers at 11 calls. There were two scene calls registered to the MD with pickups in areas near Canmore, one near Exshaw, four in the Mînî Thnî (Morley) area, six in the surrounding Îyârhe Nakoda First Nation and one near Water Valley.

In 2022, STARS responded to a total of 23 calls tied to the MD of Bighorn, which has been a municipal supporter of the non-profit since 1990.

Information presented to MD council from 2010 to present showed data collected on response calls based on patient postal codes collected at the time STARS response was required.

The data showed 121 area residents have been flown since 2010, with 92 residents picked up within the MD of Bighorn and 29 area residents flown from 16 other locations across Alberta and eastern British Columbia.

The data collected, however, only had rural resident postal codes associated with Mînî Thnî and Canmore, which few MD of Bighorn residents have. Postal codes assigned to hamlets within the MD, like Exshaw, Lac Des Arcs, Harvie Heights and others, would capture more accurate response data for the MD of Bighorn, Rosvold pointed out,

“Are residents from Morley and Canmore considered part of the MD of Bighorn in this?” she asked.

Glenda Farnden, senior municipal relations liaison with STARS, said that for the sake of the report, they are considered part of the MD region.

“But also, the rural residents that have a Canmore postal code, so it is all residents that are within your boundaries, not directly MD of Bighorn residents only,” she said.

Coun. Alice James said much of the eastern portion of the municipal district has a Cochrane postal code but noted it would be less common to find Bighorn residents in the Bow Corridor with a Canmore or other postal code, with each hamlet there having its own.

Rosvold said the report was a bit misleading for this reason.

“I think what would be interesting is if you have the postal codes that are associated with the MD of Bighorn and you just look at those because the Canmore postal codes are not the same as the MD of Bighorn postal codes. So, each hamlet has a postal code and that will help us identify, at least in the Bow Corridor, the residents,” she said.

“When it says MD of Bighorn residents flown by STARS, it makes me feel like there’s been 121 residents from the MD of Bighorn that have been flown by STARS but that headline doesn’t match what you’re presenting.”

Farnden acknowledged the feedback and said there are “lots of quirks to work out.”

She said a similar report made to the MD of Pincher Creek where its fire chief was present revealed the data presented did not capture all STARS missions known to the municipal district.

“We had to go back because the block of postal codes did not include any of the small hamlets, so most likely this is the same occurrence here,” she said.

“I’ll go back and take that back because we’re still working out a lot of things, so if we can dig deeper to have access to every single postal code to every hamlet, then we probably will discover a lot more missions.”

Coun. Jen Smith noted the towns of Canmore and Cochrane will provide a postal office box to surrounding rural residents not living in the communities.

“I know of a few people here in Exshaw who do have Canmore boxes instead of Exshaw, and whether that be renters or whatnot that can’t qualify for an Exshaw box, it does happen. There are a few in Canmore, it would just have to be one very specific postal code, not the whole community of Canmore because they’re their own municipality,” she said.

“I believe it’s the same with our eastern residents where they’re given a specific postal code, so as long as you’re looking at just the one postal code from each of those communities, it might capture it.”

Farnden said STARS will look at better capturing that information in its next annual report to MD council.

A decision report will come to council at its next meeting to determine if the MD will contribute to STARS again in 2024. The non-profit, which is partially funded for its operations by Alberta Health Services, also relies heavily on municipal support and is requesting an annual fixed rate of $4,000.

The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada. The position covers Îyârhe (Stoney) Nakoda First Nation and Kananaskis Country.

Jessica Lee, Local Journalism Initiative, Rocky Mountain Outlook

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Incredibly Worrisome Claim About Speaker Turnover

    The far-right lawmaker seems to have an aversion to stable leadership.

  • Environment Minister Gary Crossman quits cabinet and as MLA

    Environment Minister Gary Crossman is resigning as a Progressive Conservative cabinet minister and will quit as an MLA within days, citing his differences with Premier Blaine Higgs.Crossman, who had already announced he would not run in this year's election, made the announcement in a Facebook post. The three-term MLA for Hampton said he wanted to make his health a priority but also made it clear he's not happy with Higgs's leadership."My personal and political beliefs no longer align in many wa

  • US House advances $95 bln package for Ukraine

    STORY: The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday moved ahead with a $95 billion legislative package providing aid to Ukraine and Israel in a broad bipartisan vote, overcoming hardline Republican opposition that had held it up for months.Friday's procedural vote passed with more support from Democrats than from Republicans, who hold a razor-thin majority in the chamber.The package is similar to one that passed the Democratic-controlled Senate in February. But the Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, held off on it for months in the face of fierce opposition from a small but vocal segment of his own party."This was going to require substantial Democratic participation."House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries on Friday told reporters that his party had to step up and ensure support to U.S. allies Ukraine and Israel because of some lawmakers he called "pro-Putin Republicans.""And we had a choice: are we going to put people over politics. Because the political thing to do is always to let the extreme MAGA Republicans crash and burn. Because they have so many out-of-control members, they cannot govern on their own."Republican lawmakers such as Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie of the House Freedom Caucus objected to advancing the aid package."I'm concerned that the Speaker's cut a deal with the Democrats to fund foreign wars rather than to secure our border."Texas Republican Chip Roy demanded Speaker Johnson live up to a pledge to first get funding for the U.S. Southern Border."To that I say, amen, and where is that, Speaker Johnson?"Republican lawmaker Majorie Taylor Greene has already filed a motion to vacate Johnson's seat as speaker. Greene has not said whether she will pursue the motion, but on Wednesday predicted he would not remain in leadership for long.The House is expected to vote on the measure on Saturday, after which it will return to the Senate, and is expected to move from there to U.S. President Joe Biden's desk and be signed into law.

  • Democrats help advance Ukraine, Israel aid in rare rules move

    The House Rules Committee late Thursday night advanced a package of foreign aid bills — but only with help from Democrats who, in a rare move, supported the procedural vote amid opposition from a trio of hard-line Republicans. The panel voted 9-3 to adopt the rule, which governs debate for the legislation, with Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.),…

  • Emergency rooms refused to treat pregnant women, leaving one to miscarry in a lobby restroom

    WASHINGTON (AP) — One woman miscarried in the lobby restroom of a Texas emergency room as front desk staff refused to admit her. Another woman learned that her fetus had no heartbeat at a Florida hospital, the day after a security guard turned her away from the facility. And in North Carolina, a woman gave birth in a car after an emergency room couldn't offer an ultrasound. The baby later died. Complaints that pregnant women were turned away from U.S. emergency rooms spiked in 2022 after the U.S

  • Johnson won’t change rules over removing him from speakership after hardliners revolt

    Speaker Mike Johnson announced he will not change the procedure for removing him from the speakership, after hardliners reacted with fury to a proposed change to House rules.

  • Ottawa to force banks to call carbon rebate a carbon rebate in direct deposits

    OTTAWA — Canadian banks that refuse to identify the carbon rebate by name when doing direct deposits are forcing the government to change the law to make them do it, says Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault. Guilbeault is taking the stand after Tuesday's federal budget promised to amend the Financial Administration Act so government payments accepted for deposit at Canadian banks will carry whatever title the government wants. "The fact that they haven't been doing it now for many years led u

  • Top Dem Goes Nuclear on GOP for ‘Diddling Around’ While People Die in Ukraine

    Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Care Can't Wait ActionRep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) went off on House Republicans on Thursday, mincing no words as she decried the group for preventing the swift delivery of aid to Ukraine.During a debate on foreign aid on Thursday, DeLauro told the House Rules Committee that she remembered when certain GOP members said they would approve sending additional aid to Ukraine, if they could achieve a bipartisan agreement to boost border security.“We accomplished bipartisan bo

  • Premiers say Ottawa should have consulted with them more before tabling 2024 budget

    Canada's premiers are accusing the federal government of doing a poor job of consulting with them before tabling the 2024 budget.They voiced their concerns in a letter released Friday by the Council of the Federation, made up of all 13 provincial and territorial premiers.The letter, written on behalf of the premiers by council chair and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, said that in order for the federal government to promote affordability and productivity, Ottawa and the provinces should "return

  • Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton can be disciplined for suit to overturn 2020 election, court says

    AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas appeals court has ruled that Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton can face discipline from the state bar association over his failed effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election. A disciplinary committee of the State Bar of Texas accused Paxton in 2022 of making false claims of fraud in a lawsuit that questioned President Joe Biden's victory. On Thursday, a three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeals said Paxton can be sanctioned by the committee be

  • Profs call Ford government bill 'political inference' on campus

    Some Ontario academics are waging a campaign against new legislation from Premier Doug Ford's government that they say would pave the way for political interference on campus. Bill 166, called the Strengthening Accountability and Student Supports Act, would give the minister of colleges and universities sweeping powers over campus anti-racism and mental health policies.While the government says the intent of the legislation is to ensure safety and support for post-secondary students, a growing g

  • Seeking 'the right side of history,' Speaker Mike Johnson risks his job to deliver aid to Ukraine

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Staring down a decision so consequential it could alter the course of history -- but also end his own career -- House Speaker Mike Johnson prayed for guidance. A conservative Christian, the speaker wrestled over whether to lead the House in approving $95 billion in desperately needed war-time aid for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies, which many in his own Republican majority opposed — some so strongly they would try to boot him from office. Or, he could do nothing, halting

  • Cannabis seizures at checkpoints by US-Mexico border frustrate state-authorized pot industry

    SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol is asserting its authority to seize cannabis shipments — including commercial, state-authorized supplies — as licensed cannabis providers file complaints that more than $300,000 worth of marijuana has been confiscated in recent months at highway checkpoints in southern New Mexico. New Mexico's Democratic governor says the disruptions prompted a discussion this week with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, whose impeachment charges wer

  • Ford government divided over Speaker’s ban on keffiyehs at Queen’s Park

    Progressive Conservative Leader and Premier Doug Ford is facing internal strife after a member of his own party shot down an attempt to reverse a ban on keffiyehs at Queen’s Park. Ford had said he was opposed to the ban. Global News' Queen's Park Bureau Chief Colin D'Mello reports.

  • Ottawa To Cut 5,000 Public Service Jobs

    Canada’s federal government in Ottawa is planning to eliminate 5,000 public service jobs, a move that ...

  • Key ally of Pakistan's prime minister demands end to ban on social media platform X

    ISLAMABAD (AP) — An important ally of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif demanded the government lift a two-month-old ban on the social media platform X, saying on Friday that it violates citizens' right to speech and expression. The ban on X has been in place since February, when the party of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a nationwide protest against alleged election rigging ahead of the Feb. 8 vote that allowed Sharif to come to power. “We demand that the ban on X,

  • GOP rep: Greene ‘theater’ has to ‘come to an end’

    Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-N.Y.) said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) political “theater” must “come to an end,” likely referring to his colleague’s looming threat to oust Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Ga.). “Her theater and this constant effort to hold the Congress hostage has to come to an end,” Molinaro said in an interview on CNN’s “The…

  • Disability expert resigns from federal advisory group over benefit program

    OTTAWA — One of Canada's leading disability scholars is quitting a federal advisory board, saying the government failed to properly fund the disability benefit. Michael Prince, a professor of social policy at the University of Victoria, says he's deeply disappointed with the Canada Disability Benefit. He's resigning from Disabilities Minister Kamal Khera's advisory group effective immediately, saying he has concluded his voice is no longer making a difference. Prince says the amount of funding f

  • Gosar becomes third House GOP member to back effort to oust Johnson from speakership

    GOP Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona has signed on to the motion to vacate the speakership, he announced in a press release, becoming the third member to do so.

  • UK finance watchdog plans on diversity targets a 'bad idea', says minister

    Plans by Britain's financial regulator to require firms to set targets for improving diversity could be counterproductive, UK business and women minister Kemi Badenoch said on Thursday. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) last September proposed guidance for financial firms to tackle sexual harassment and bullying, along with new requirements for large banks and insurers to set targets to improve diversity and inclusion. "My role as minister for women and equalities in particular often involves the killing of bad idea," Badenoch told a conference held by TheCityUK, a financial industry body.